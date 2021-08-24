an investigation opened for “attempted murders” after a series of poisonings in a university

In Germany, the Darmstadt public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for “attempted murders” by poisoning at the university in that city, investigators announced on Tuesday (August 24th). Seven people were victims of a “poison attack” at this campus near Frankfurt and were all hospitalized on Monday. One of the affected students, 30, is still in poor condition “critical”, said the local police.

According to the daily Bild (article in german), the victims had consumed drinks from a vending machine and food cooked at the Institute for Materials Science in Darmstadt in which “a harmful substance” had been introduced. They then complained of feeling bad and discovered that their arms and legs were turning a bluish color. The exact substance causing this reaction could not be established at this stage, but it is characterized by a “acrid odor” particular, according to investigators.





On the night of Monday to Tuesday, police searched all buildings on the campus, but made no major discovery that would help advance the investigation. A cell of 40 investigators was set up to try to elucidate these poisonings. Police and university management have advised students, faculty and staff to stop consuming food and drink stored on university premises.