Angelina Jolie arrives (finally) on Instagram: the actress breaks a record!

Angelina Jolie breaks a record! The star joined Instagram on August 20, 2021 and her presence, already certified by a blue badge, has not gone unnoticed. The 46-year-old actress earned the followers at breakneck speed, now boasting almost 10 million subscribers.

The pretty brunette began on Instagram with a post about the dramatic situation in Afghanistan, a subject that touches her since she has long been committed to the rights of girls around the world as a UN goodwill ambassador but also as special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Angelina Jolie has moved Instagram users and is become the person who has gathered a million subscribers on his most recent accountspeed of the history of the social network. It only took him an hour! She thus surpasses the actor Rupert Grint and the naturalist Sir David Attenborough who until then had done better than her, specifies the Mail Online. Moreover, after only three hours, she already had 2.1 million followers…





A source close to Angelina Jolie – currently still at war with Brad Pitt over the terms of their divorce, including child custody – confided in the site People to explain the star’s approach. “Angie felt it was time to join the platform as women and youth in Afghanistan lose their ability to communicate on social media [à cause des talibans, NDLR] and to express themselves freely. From her point of view, if she is able to participate in a collective effort of visibility, to make their voices heard, then she felt that was reason enough to join the platform and use it.“, she explained.

Angelina Jolie, soon to appear in the film The Eternals, is not the only star to have waited a long time before landing on Instagram. Her colleague Jennifer Aniston had also taken her time before doing, too, a cardboard side followers…