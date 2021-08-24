Apex Legends: EA allows third-party developers to use Ping technology

Launched on February 4, 2019, Apex Legends quickly established itself in the highly competitive battle royale sector. This success is in part due to the ping system, which allows information to be communicated quickly to others without going through voice or text chat.

This system linked to Apex Legends has since been reinterpreted by other titles, but EA does not seem to be alarmed about it, and even announces that it has opened 5 of its Ping-related patents so that developers can freely implement the technology in their titles. With the establishment of EA’s Patent Pledge for Increasing Accessibility, EA authorizes any developer who wishes to use these 5 patents for their title, and, obviously, other patents could become available in the coming months. In addition to the Ping, or contextual communication systems, creators can use the patent related to color blindness and another charged improve sound for the hard of hearing. Chris Bruzzo, EA Executive Vice President for Marketing, Sales and Positive Play, told colleagues at PC Gamer :





We want to encourage that, we want to get others (to use these tools). It’s like saying, “Here is a technology that we invented that is valuable in the world – what do you have?” Let’s contribute and license these innovations to each other for the benefit of players around the world.

The latter also adds that the use of these patents will not incur any costs, and that no payment to EA is expected from users. In short, it is a total opening of these patents. The list of patents now available and their use is presented

on the official EA website.