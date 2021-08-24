ARS announces 173 adverse events reported to La Reuni

Out of 411,000 injections, 173 adverse events were reported in Reunion. 75% of them are considered minor or non-serious. The ARS is publishing new data on Tuesday in order to convince and achieve the objectives set.

The Regional Health Agency of Reunion is continuing in the path of education. After having, at the end of last week, published a press release to deny the “untruths” stated on the vaccine, it evokes this Tuesday the question of the undesirable effects.

Objective: 50% of Réunion residents vaccinated by August 31

The ARS thus wants to convince those who are reluctant or who still hesitate to be vaccinated. According to the latest figures, at least 36.9% of Reunionese have a complete vaccination schedule and more than 47.7% are engaged in a vaccination course.

The objective posted by the authorities is to reach the bar of 50% of Reunionese vaccinated by August 31. They fixed that of 80% for mid-November.

But now, the oppositions or the questions are still strong. Every Saturday, thousands of Reunionese continue to demonstrate in the streets of Saint-Pierre and Saint-Denis. Yesterday morning, Monday August 23, parents demonstrated in front of high schools on the island to protest against the vaccination campaign in secondary schools.





173 adverse events in Reunion

After explaining the messenger RNA technology used by the Pfizer vaccine offered in Reunion Island, the ARS takes stock of the adverse effects of the vaccine. Thus, it indicates that in the department, 173 adverse events were reported by health professionals or individuals for 411,000 injections performed on July 1.

This amounts to 4 events for 10,000 injections. In 75% of cases, these events were considered, by the declarants themselves, as minor or not serious, specify the health authorities.

A lower figure than at the national level. In France, less than 37,000 adverse events were reported for 45 million injections performed with the Pfizer vaccine, or 6 events for 10,000 injections. 72% of them are considered non-serious.

The ARS specifies that no death has so far been recognized by the ANSM as attributable to vaccination. It reaffirms that vaccination is the “only means recognized as sufficiently effective to prevent serious forms of the disease and limit the number of resulting deaths”. In Reunion, 277 people have died from Covid.