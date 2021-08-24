Arsenal goes to war against its unwanted people

What follows after this advertisement

Today’s news in France

Closed so far, PSG would gradually open the door to a departure from Kylian Mbappé according to RMC. Spanish media believe that the departure of the world champion for Real Madrid is possible by August 31. Ace reveals in particular that the Casa Blanca will wait until the last moment of the transfer window to make an offer.

Under contract until 2023, Rafinha benefits from an exit voucher from PSG, which will even let him go in the form of a loan after Sky Sports. Espanyol, AC Milan and Fenerbahçe are on his trail.

Following his very successful loan in the last six months of last season, Jesse Lingard is again being tracked by West Ham, who are trying to transfer him permanently. To replace him, Manchester United is thinking of Jonathan bamba, according to the Daily Express. The English media speaks of an offer of around € 30 million to convince Lille to part with it.

The paid loan (1 M €) with purchase option (6 M €) of Pietro pellegri from Monaco to AC Milan is on the right track. The Italian striker is even undergoing his medical examination, according to Sky Italia.

FM Info : according to our information, OL will make an offer to Zenith to enlist Sardar Azmoun (26 years). The 26-year-old Iranian winger has only one year of contract with Russia. Contacts between the player’s clan and the French club are regular.

OL remain firm in the file Thiago mendes and still claims 2.6 M € to lend the Brazilian. Flamengo is not keen to pay this amount, and even less to exercise a possible purchase option of € 10 million that would be attached to the loan.

FM Info : on the departure from Stade Rennais at the start of the transfer window, M’Baye Niang could finally stay in Brittany this season. Despite a lot of offers (Nantes, Antalyaspor, Salernitana, Levante), the 26-year-old striker made Venice, the promoted to Serie A, his priority, and declined the other requests. Only he is still where he has a contract until 2023.

FM Info : Tottenham made Pope Matar Sarr his main objective at the end of the transfer window. The Senegalese international also wants to join the London club. He found full agreement with the English rulers. As mentioned a few days ago, a six-year contract awaits the 22-year-old. According to our information, Sarr should remain on loan in Metz until next June.

At the end of the contract with Boavista, Adil rami could return to France. Based on information from RMC, Troyes is thinking of the 35-year-old central defender to strengthen his workforce.

Daily news abroad

Miralem Pjanic is still a Barca player but there are more and more courtiers, especially in Serie A. After Juventus and Fiorentina, Roma and Napoli are said to be hot to welcome the 31-year-old midfielder in the form of a loan , according to Sport.

Tiémoué Bakoyoko will return to AC Milan in the form of a loan with option to buy. According to Sky Sports, an agreement is in the process of being reached with Chelsea.

Atlético de Madrid have found their center forward. It is Matheus cunha from Hertha Berlin. According to Sky Italia, the Colchoneros will offer themselves the Brazilian in the coming days for 30 M €.





The focus of the day

Arsenal are already thinking about changing everything. With two defeats in as many Premier League games, the Gunners find themselves in a sad penultimate place in the standings. The first victim of this bad start could be the coach. Arsenal’s board reportedly let Mikel arteta that he only had 5 games left to straighten the bar. Otherwise he will have to leave the ship. His successor would already be found: Antonio Conte could be called in order to avoid the sinking.

The players are not spared either, there will be cleaning up at Arsenal. Five are particularly singled out. To start with Hector Bellerin. His name has been mentioned everywhere this summer, on the side of Inter to replace Hakimi, or at Barça in exchange for Emerson. A similar operation was also announced, but at Atlético de Madrid, against Kieran Trippier.

For Lucas torreira on the other hand, it is very concrete. He is followed by AS Roma, and he is even announced on loan from Fiorentina. Today, he sent a message on social networks by revealing a photo on a plane, bound for Italy.

Sead Kolasinac he too is pushed towards the exit, and it is the Fenerbache club which is associated with him. Same for Eddie nketiah, but it is on the side of Crystal Palace that his name is mentioned. At last Ainsley Maitland-Niles he too could take off at the end of the transfer window.

Other players could also leave in case of good offers. This is the case of the porter Bernd Leno. WillianHe has only been at Arsenal for one season so far. Yet he could well go away. He could be released and return to Brazil. The Corinthians are said to be in talks for a free transfer.

Even the two star strikers could walk away. Alexandre lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were announced in the viewfinder of FC Barcelona, ​​which will first have to degrease. The name of the former Lyonnais would also be in the small papers of Inter.

Officials of the day

OL reserve striker, Thibaut ehling (20 years old) will spend the season with Farense, in the Portuguese 2nd division where he is on loan.

Olympique Lyonnais informs of the loan, without option to buy, of Thibaut Ehling to the Portuguese club of @SCFarense_ (Portuguese D2) for the 2021/22 season. Https://t.co/eXIHesd6jL – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 24, 2021

Put away in Chelsea, Davide Zappacosta is back in Italy. Atalanta has gained the upper hand over Fiorentina in this case by discussing a dry transfer (around € 10m). The Italian international right wing left London for Bergamo.