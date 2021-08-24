Ashton Kutcher, shopping with her children Wyatt and Dimitri

The actor was seen in Los Angeles on a family outing on Monday.

While Mila Kunis spends part of her time in Toronto, where she is filming her upcoming movie “Luckiest Girl Alive”, Ashton Kutcher has been spotted in Los Angeles with their children.

On Monday August 23, 2021, the 43-year-old actor was actually pictured outside a DIY store near West Hollywood with his daughter Wyatt (7 in October) and son Dimitri (5 in November). Masked, the trio left with a shopping bag before boarding their car.

The success of their “quarantine wine”

Four days earlier, Ashton Kutcher posted a new video with the help of Mila Kunis on her Instagram page. A four-minute sequence during which the actor repeated, not without making a few jokes in the middle of his speech, that the profits from the sales of their wine, created last year during the confinement, would be donated to many works of charity. In the video, he revealed that a million dollars had already been raised in recent months.





Mila Kunis (who turned 38 on August 14) and Ashton Kutcher have been in a relationship since 2012 and this year celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The two met in the late 1990s on the set of the “That ’70s Show” series.

