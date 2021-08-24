At France Télévisions, a return to the school year under the sign of lightness

Delphine Ernotte, the patron saint of France Télévisions, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), near Paris, on March 4, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

The return of Thierry Ardisson (France 3), the arrival of the animated series “Idéfix et les iréductibles” (France 4), the launch of a musical telecrochet (France 2), the remodeling of the monthly political program (France 2) … For the first time since the start of the health crisis linked to Covid-19, France Télévisions resumed, Tuesday, August 24, with the traditional exercise of the back-to-school press conference, which allows the stars of the antennas and journalists specializing in the audiovisual sector to detail the new features of the season.

The exercise took place under the high patronage of Michel Drucker, who will celebrate his 79th birthday on September 12, in the heart of the Gabriel pavilion where he traditionally records his program “Vivement Dimanche” (back this weekend on France 2 ). Nearly two hours of presentation were not enough to exhaust the catalog of programs, which reveals some paradoxes.





So while the fact-checking (verification journalism) dear to Laurent Guimier, the news director of France Télévisions, will now apply to fake images in order to“Help not to be fooled” (with a decryption of deepfakes, Where hypertrucages, baptized “The revealers”), France 2 will use artificial intelligence to make the dead speak in “Hôtel du Temps”, the program which marks the return of Thierry Ardisson to the public service after thirteen years in the Canal + group. The host brings back stars of the past (Jean Gabin, Dalida) to life for an interview: “I had interviewed everyone. I still had the other world “, he congratulated himself.

“Humor and daring”

Similarly, while “Les Temps changent”, on France 2, this new program presented by Faustine Bollaert (“It begins today”) takes up the principle of “It is discussed”, brought to the air in the middle of the years. 1990 by Jean-Luc Delarue. As for the “Grand chessboard”, inaugurated in 1972 by Jacques Chancel, it returns for a third season for four broadcasts on France 2, now presented by Claire Chazal.

“France Télévisions has an image of seriousness, and so much the better. But for this fall, we have bet on a light tone, where humor and daring have their place ”, rejoiced Delphine Ernotte, the boss of the public audiovisual group. An ambition which goes through the implementation of the telecrochet “The Artist”, presented by Nagui, intended to bring out a singer-songwriter, the reinforcement of “C à vous”, the daily program presented on France 5 by Anne -Elisabeth Lemoine who wins half an hour (and is about to include a humorous mini-fiction), or the return of Léa Salamé to Laurent Ruquier on Saturday in the second part of the evening on France 2 (“We are live ”).

