“At your own risk”, pilots tell about Kabul airlift

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 08/24/2021 2:53 PM

Updated 08/24/2021 at 2:55 p.m.

The evacuations from Kabul are carried out with many difficulties, in particular for the pilots of the planes in charge of taking the Afghans to more secure territories

Summary and potentially dangerous approach conditions, precise organization on the ground despite the surrounding chaos, on board exhausted and crowded passengers: several pilots recounted their participation in the evacuation of Afghans and foreign nationals from the airport of Kabul.

“We end up landing on sight”

“I made a few unconventional flights, but this one was demanding and damn long”, sums up the “commander MM”, pilot of an A319 of the Czech Air Force who evacuated 62 people on Wednesday August 18th. .

A city that fell into the hands of the Taliban, an airport located at an altitude of 1,800 meters, surrounded by a plain surrounded by mountains, intense air traffic despite the lack of navigation aid systems… “it was an experience”, he relates on the website of the Czech Ministry of Defense. “We had to keep our distance in the air and land one behind the other. We were looking for frequencies to communicate with each other, ”he says.

The air traffic control set up in the emergency was barely audible and the decisions left to the responsibility of the crew, the controllers contenting themselves according to him with giving information, each punctuated by a “at your own risk”.

For taxiing and take-off from the only runway at the airport, the Czech pilot followed the instructions of the TCAS, the on-board collision warning system, “just like the others”. “We could see the distance between us on the TCAS monitor and it was, besides direct communications between crews, the main way to coordinate,” he explains, referring to a “really complicated” situation.

The Americans, who have deployed 5,800 men at the airport, “carry out all air traffic control, ground control, tower control and approach control”, according to Commander Stephen (only his first name can be cited), captain of a French A400M. “With a plane like that, we are very assisted by our system but we end up landing on sight,” he says on the French base 104 of Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, a stopover point for evacuations. led by France. “The fact that the system helps us a lot allows us to focus on the outside, to monitor the threat,” he explains.

“Well organized anthill”

To ward off a possible missile fire, the A400M can notably drop infrared decoys, emitting intense heat to deceive the projectile, as shown in a video of a French aircraft taking off from Kabul broadcast on social networks. As we approach the runway, the plane swings towards the ground in order to “avoid the threat during our approach”, he explains.

🇫🇷 A French army A400M dropped decoys while taking off from Kabul yesterday. ▫️ Decoys allow planes to evade surface-to-air missile attacks. pic.twitter.com/Nq3lHOdfyb

– air plus news (@airplusnews) August 22, 2021

Aircraft rotations are “regulated like music paper,” according to Commander Stephen. “There is such traffic from all nations that if it was not organized, it would not be possible.” The pilots must in particular “absolutely” respect the imposed time slots: “half an hour between landing and take off”.

On the ground, “it looks like an anthill of large planes but well organized”. In 12 hours overnight from Monday to Tuesday, 15 US military planes and 34 from other countries evacuated nearly 11,000 people.

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15 threw thousands of people at Hamid Karzai Airport, the country’s only exit door. When he landed there that morning, everything was normal, recalls Maqsoud Barajni, pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Then, “I noticed that there was panic outside, that the situation was abnormal. More and more people were rushing inside the airport and gunshots were heard ”.

He was told that commercial flights were suspended, so he was not cleared to take off. “The safety of the aircraft and the passengers was the main objective […], we decided to take off no matter what, ”says the A320 pilot. Despite the lack of air traffic control at the time. “After observing the situation for an hour, I finally took off. The visibility was good, which allowed me to avoid military traffic ”. It was, he believes, the last commercial aircraft to take off.

“Knowing how to stay cold”

Just before him, his colleague Uzair Khan, a B777 pilot at PIA, also had to “manage the situation” himself, with passengers on board suffering from panic “which also affected the crew”. “Most were members of President (Ashraf) Ghani’s cabinet or his government. They were fleeing the country with their families and urging us to take off as quickly as possible, ”he says. “They were ready to leave Afghanistan at any cost.”

Since then, Afghans have continued to flock to the airport gates, hoping to board a plane. For those who do, they often find themselves crowded together. Photos from the hold of a British C-17 released by the Royal Air Force show people sitting cross-legged on the floor in rows of seven or eight, a single strap crossing the cabin to hang on.

For the French colonel Yannick Desbois, commander of base 104, “you have to know how to stay cold, technically analyze the performance of the aircraft and only take on people that you can take on so as not to go too far”. A French A400M normally has 110 seats, “there they loaded up to 235. People are seated on the ground,” he explains. The American C-17s are designed to carry up to 400 passengers seated on the ground, but one of them in the early hours of the airlift took on 829. According to Colonel Desbois, “it is above all a question of weight” , and many children were evacuated.

On board, “people are tired. The pressure is falling […]. Usually they sleep and we are in our work, ”says Commander Stephen. More than 53,000 people have been evacuated by plane since July, more than during the airlift set up from the Tan Son Nhut base during the fall of Saigon in 1975.