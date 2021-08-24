back from Guadeloupe, Professor Louis Bernard of the University Hospital of Tours denounces a “health mistreatment”

Impossible to silence what he saw in Guadeloupe. Barely returned from the island this weekend, Professor Louis Bernard, from the CHRU in Tours, denounces a “health abuse” and a situation of “extreme gravity”, as the West Indies are overwhelmed by an unprecedented fourth wave of Covid.

“I’ve never known that”

With seven other nursing staff from Tours (two doctors, three nurses and two nursing assistants), the head of the infectious diseases department was gone for a ten-day mission, in reinforcement in hospitals in Martinique and Guadeloupe. Louis Bernard was mobilized in the emergency room of the Pointe-à-Pitre hospital. On the island, the incidence rate is around 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and vaccination is very low according to figures from Covid Tracker. Less than a quarter of Guadeloupe people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“In more than 30 years of profession, I have never known that in a French department”, testifies the doctor. In addition to the fatigue of the mission and the jet lag, we can feel it truly proven by what he saw. “I still have dark thoughts about the massive influx of patients, people staying for 24 hours on stretchers in poor hygiene, many deaths in the wards …”, he describes.

Patients sorted to go to intensive care

Louis Bernard did not think that hospitals would be so disorganized and that the situation would be so chaotic. The means are lacking on the spot. There are not enough resuscitation beds. Caregivers are therefore forced to prioritize certain patients. “Me, I call it sorting”, he denounces.





“An example … Someone 35 years old whom you do not put in intensive care because he would have a higher predictable mortality than other patients …”. And even in intensive care, patients arrive in such serious conditions that almost half die.

People need to be aware of what is going on “

Caregivers are not sufficiently prepared to face death. “A 25-year-old nurse had half of her patients on morphine and at the end of life, while in metropolitan France, she was in a vaccination center to protect. It’s terrible for caregivers”, comments Pr Louis Bernard.

It’s hard not to feel helpless, especially when medicine becomes palliative. “It can’t go on like this. People have to realize what’s going on.”, alerts the infectious disease specialist from Touraine.