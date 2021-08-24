Be careful, a new parcel scam is claiming imaginary costs

Be careful, a parcel scam is currently circulating online. This asks Internet users to pay a few euros to unlock the delivery of an imaginary package addressed to them. Details vary from phishing campaign to phishing campaign, but the basis of the fraud is always the same. Hackers use the name and logo of one of the major carriers that operate in France such as La Poste, UPS or Colissimo as a token of seriousness, indicates Cyber ​​warfare.

In one of the latest versions of this phishing, those targeted receive a message telling them that their package cannot leave the warehouse. The only way to have it delivered is to pay one euro of “reprogramming costs”. Some cybercriminals take credibility so far as to provide a tracking number for the package and the location where it is supposed to be stored.

Parcel phishing: thugs ask for “reprogramming fees” which do not exist https://t.co/xNuJJ4f94y pic.twitter.com/Fj0Ko3W9zg – Cyberwar (@ Cyb3rguerre) August 24, 2021

A two-euro smartphone to attract victims

In order to limit the risk that the victim takes too much time to think, notifications often mention a very short deadline to be observed. One of the scams spotted by Cyber ​​warfare leads the recipient of the fake package to a page where he must indicate some of his personal information before paying the famous fees. The references provided by the false carrier are however no longer the same as in the initial message. The thieves of confidential data have even gone so far as to add a second trap to their system.





After payment, a page appears offering a Samsung S20 smartphone for just two euros. The Internet user who falls into the trap will in reality be seen subscribing without his knowledge to any online service. Hackers usually send their first phishing message massively. The use of the pretext of the parcel in transit increases their chances of success, given that many French people regularly buy items online. As for the others, they can imagine that a relative sent them a package.