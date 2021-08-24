More

    BMW iX3: availability expected in autumn 2021 and orders open

    BMW’s first electric SUV, the iX3 will arrive on the European market as of autonomous 2021. Its in-house electric motor offers a power of 286 hp and its 74 kWh battery should provide more than 460 km of range.

    First presented at the 2019 Beijing Motor Show as a concept, the BMW iX3 is finally becoming a reality that can be pre-ordered, BMW announces. This model will hit the road in the fall of 2021 for a base price of € 69,950 (including tax).

    BMW iX3 premier electric suv bmw

    BMW emphasizes a muscular silhouette in order to make its new electric SUV stand out. The front end features an enlarged double grille, thinner headlights and a more sculpted front apron. Three-dimensional LED lights make the rear aggressive, while the sidewalls are dressed in 20-inch M aerodynamic rims available as an option.

    Two finishes to choose from will be offered at the start. The Inspiring version starts at € 69,950 with metallic paint, adaptive suspension, power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, power seats, sport leather steering wheel, storage pack and three-zone automatic climate control system with preheating and pre-conditioning. The € 76,350 Impressive version adds 20-inch light alloy rims, acoustic glazing, Vernasca leather upholstery, BMW head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system and BMW IconicSounds Electric system.

    BMW iX3 premier electric suv bmw

    Less cobalt and rare earths

    The first model to be equipped with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the iX3 promises a range of 460 km (74 kWh of useful capacity) with the possibility of recharging in 30 minutes on a 150 kW fast terminal and of saving 100 km. autonomy in 10 min. The manufacturer is emphasizing the reduction of nearly two-thirds of cobalt in its battery pack. The latter is based on the ultimate evolution of NMC-811 prismatic cells, whose chemistry is composed of nickel (80%), manganese (10%) and cobalt (10%).

    Same speech for the engine; the German declares that it does not use rare earths for the construction of its electric motor. This one, which also incorporates the transmission for a weight saving of 30%, develops 286 hp for 400 Nm of torque. The acceleration is in the good average with a 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 s, but the speed of only 180 km / h on the highway may disappoint some.


    BMW iX3 premier electric suv bmw

    Note also in the passenger compartment a set of fully digital panels composed of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a central screen of the same dimensions allowing the various driving aids to be controlled Driving Assistant Professional with the assistant. steering and lane control, active cruise control with Stop & Go, automatic speed limit assistant and route planning.

    The iX3 also offers parking aids with reversing camera, the BMW Auto-Reverse reverse assistance system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, updates over the air and BMW Connected Services. BMW is also announcing the availability of the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system and the standard BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

    BMW iX3 premier electric suv bmw

    The total weight of this iX3 electric SUV is given for 2185 kg and its dimensions are 4.73 x 1.89 x 1.66 m (L x W x H).

    BMW iX3


    BMW iX3

