BMW iX3: availability expected in autumn 2021 and orders open

BMW’s first electric SUV, the iX3 will arrive on the European market as of autonomous 2021. Its in-house electric motor offers a power of 286 hp and its 74 kWh battery should provide more than 460 km of range.

First presented at the 2019 Beijing Motor Show as a concept, the BMW iX3 is finally becoming a reality that can be pre-ordered, BMW announces. This model will hit the road in the fall of 2021 for a base price of € 69,950 (including tax).

BMW emphasizes a muscular silhouette in order to make its new electric SUV stand out. The front end features an enlarged double grille, thinner headlights and a more sculpted front apron. Three-dimensional LED lights make the rear aggressive, while the sidewalls are dressed in 20-inch M aerodynamic rims available as an option. Two finishes to choose from will be offered at the start. The Inspiring version starts at € 69,950 with metallic paint, adaptive suspension, power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, power seats, sport leather steering wheel, storage pack and three-zone automatic climate control system with preheating and pre-conditioning. The € 76,350 Impressive version adds 20-inch light alloy rims, acoustic glazing, Vernasca leather upholstery, BMW head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system and BMW IconicSounds Electric system.

Less cobalt and rare earths The first model to be equipped with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the iX3 promises a range of 460 km (74 kWh of useful capacity) with the possibility of recharging in 30 minutes on a 150 kW fast terminal and of saving 100 km. autonomy in 10 min. The manufacturer is emphasizing the reduction of nearly two-thirds of cobalt in its battery pack. The latter is based on the ultimate evolution of NMC-811 prismatic cells, whose chemistry is composed of nickel (80%), manganese (10%) and cobalt (10%). Same speech for the engine; the German declares that it does not use rare earths for the construction of its electric motor. This one, which also incorporates the transmission for a weight saving of 30%, develops 286 hp for 400 Nm of torque. The acceleration is in the good average with a 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 s, but the speed of only 180 km / h on the highway may disappoint some.



Note also in the passenger compartment a set of fully digital panels composed of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a central screen of the same dimensions allowing the various driving aids to be controlled Driving Assistant Professional with the assistant. steering and lane control, active cruise control with Stop & Go, automatic speed limit assistant and route planning. The iX3 also offers parking aids with reversing camera, the BMW Auto-Reverse reverse assistance system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, updates over the air and BMW Connected Services. BMW is also announcing the availability of the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system and the standard BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The total weight of this iX3 electric SUV is given for 2185 kg and its dimensions are 4.73 x 1.89 x 1.66 m (L x W x H).