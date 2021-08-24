More

    Bosz is still aiming for 3 recruits after Shaqiri, Azmoum still hoped for!

    Yesterday, OL confirmed the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri (29) from Liverpool. A big blow which will undoubtedly not be the last for a Peter Bosz always eager to strengthen his workforce. According to AFP, the Dutch technician is still hoping for three players: a striker, a defensive midfielder and a central defender to replace Marcelo.

    Several players pushed towards the exit

    In the direction of departures, the door is always open. For Maxwel Cornet, whom OL hope to see signing at Burnley against a check exceeding € 17 million, but also for several offensives to whom Peter Bosz has opened the door. As reported by Progress, Houssem Aouar, Islam Slimani and Rayan Cherki have an exit voucher in case of an offer.

    Azmoum, still hot track

    In addition to the Laborde file (MHSC), Lyon has also embarked on the arrival of Sardar Azmoum (Zenith Saint-Petersburg, 26 years old). Although very expensive, the “Iranian Messi” is the priority of Peter Bosz. According to Foot Mercato, Lyon management maintains constant contact with Azmoun’s entourage, at the end of the contract in 2022, and will retry an offer in the Mercato money-time.


    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

