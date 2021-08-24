Broad immunity discovered in former SARS patients vaccinated against Covid-19

What if the solution to this never-ending pandemic came from a handful of people infected during the SARS-1 outbreak in 2002? While a race has started between vaccines and Covid-19 variants, a preliminary study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reports protection, not against a single coronavirus, but against a whole kind of these viruses, variants included, in about ten patients.

These are caregivers who had had a severe form during the previous coronavirus epidemic, between 2002 and 2004, and who were vaccinated with the Pfizer product as part of the current epidemic. They develop a high level of antibodies, which also appear to be effective against several forms of coronavirus, human and animal. This discovery was made by researchers in Singapore, the city having suffered the full brunt of the two epidemics.

Protect against SARS and bat coronaviruses

Remember that there is no cross-immunity against the two strains of SARS, that of the 2002-2004 epidemic and the current one, even though they are 80% similar. Sras-1 patients, who still have many antibodies against it, are not protected against Covid-19. And vice versa, people vaccinated with Covid-19 are not protected against SARS-1, if it were to reappear.





But, in Singapore, caregivers experienced the two acute respiratory syndromes. Hence the idea of ​​looking at the immune defenses of these very specific cases. Their serum was brought into contact with a dozen different coronaviruses in vitro. As a result, the handful of caregivers concerned are protected against SARS-1, which they have had, against SARS-2, for which they are vaccinated, but also against alpha, beta, delta variants and against bald coronaviruses. mice and pangolins!

The promise of a vaccine against all coronaviruses

With only ten patients, it is impossible for the moment to draw conclusions on a large scale. But the study carries a promise that specialists dared not believe: that of broad-spectrum protection, instead of being forced to redo vaccines and vaccination campaigns if SARS-Cov-2 continues to mutate. to the point of escaping the available products.

Better, if a new coronavirus were to pass from a bat to humans, such a broad-spectrum vaccine could be sufficient and nip any future epidemic in the bud.

Before we get there, the researchers already want to make sure that the converse is true. Would survivors of a severe form of Covid-19 who are injected with a SARS-1 vaccine have the same immune response? And beyond the severe forms, would anyone vaccinated against Covid-19 develop broad-spectrum antibodies if given a booster against SARS-1?

For this, an obstacle to overcome: there is no vaccine against SARS-1, the epidemic having disappeared on its own in 2004, after having caused 774 deaths and more than 8,000 contaminations.