Cac 40: The Parisian market retreats, while waiting to learn more about the Fed’s intentions

(BFM Bourse) – After having timidly continued, on Monday (+ 0.86%), its rebound undertaken on Friday afternoon (+ 0.31%), the CAC 40 is starting again in the wrong direction, insensitive to the sharp rebound on Wall Street Monday, and Asian markets on Tuesday morning. Investors are (still) awaiting announcements from the Fed on the evolution of its monetary policy.

A rebound, what rebound? Disturbed, the operators of the Parisian market obviously do not know what foot to dance on this Tuesday. The flagship index has in fact opened up this morning (+ 0.5%) “in the wake of the S&P 500” returned to its record, as well as “doubts surrounding an announcement of” tapering “at the Jackson symposium Hole which will begin Thursday, after the publication of US PMIs below expectations, explains John Plassard, before turning down. regained 6,700 points earlier in the morning.

“Bad news is good news”



Read also

Counter-intuitive, the solid rebound of the New York indices on Monday and the opening in the green of the Parisian market on Tuesday after disappointing economic statistics (fall to a 4-month low for the manufacturing PMI and 8 months for that of services ) are explained by the famous stock market adage “bad news is good news”. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson explains that comments from a governor of the US Central Bank on Friday reminded markets that “the Fed remains very dependent on statistics.” Monetary tightening will not be immediately “if Fed officials believe that the economy is unable to withstand it”.

The weak indicators of this Monday therefore play in favor of the markets which hope to be able to continue to benefit from the abundance of liquidity provided by the central banks since the spring of 2020. This prospect in particular favored the technology sector, the Nasdaq having jumped by 1, 55% Monday, highest since early August. “Indeed, when the cost of risk increases (a monetary tightening ultimately resulting in a rise in interest rates, Editor’s note) significantly, certain investment styles, such as the universe of growth stocks, are likely to see the economic hypothesis on which they are built called into question “develops Sébastien Galy of Nordea Asset Management.





Still on the statistical side, investors took note of German GDP for the second quarter, which came out slightly better than initially estimated at + 1.6%, but all eyes are now on the annual high mass in Jackson Hole which will be held in from Thursday.

Valneva expects “greater than 80%” efficacy for its vaccine

Few sector movements to report in Paris, apart from the further downturn in the luxury sector after their rebound the day before – again timid given their worst weekly performance since March 2020 last week. At around 12.50 p.m., Hermès gave up 1.5% and LVMH fell 0.8%, causing the barometer of the Parisian market to fall. On the other hand, ArcelorMittal takes 2.5%, while Renault and URW advance by almost 1%.

The only important news on the rest of the rating, the announcement by the Franco-Austrian biotech of an authorization request for its vaccine – for which it aims to be more than 80% effective – in the United Kingdom, allows the title to gain 5.9%.

Oil consolidates its rebound, Brent is close to $ 70 again

If the Parisian market is struggling to gain height; the rebound is not lagging behind in oil prices, which also suffered their biggest weekly decline since October 2020 last week. After recovering more than 5% on Monday under the effect, in particular, of encouraging news on the health front from China, the world crude references consolidate their gains of the day before, with new increases of 1.8% to 69 $ 7 for Brent and 1.9% to $ 66.9 for WTI.

The day after a rebound of 0.42% against the greenback, the single currency retrocedes part of these gains at midday Tuesday (-0.11% to 1.1737 dollars).

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse