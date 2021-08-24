CAC40: reverses steam relatively unexpectedly

(CercleFinance.com) – After opening upwards and gaining up to nearly 0.4%, the Paris Bourse turned the tide, quite unexpectedly since the decline now reaches -0.7% and the CAC40 remains laboriously above 6.633Pts (ex-bullish gap of August 20).

After a drop of 4% last week, cheap redemptions on luxury stocks seemed to confirm the possibility of a return of the CAC40 to 6.900, like the US indices returning to contact with peaks in 48 hours, then registering new records Monday night.

Optimism was therefore there this morning, the technical analysts of Kiplink, placing the next CAC objectives at 6,735 then 6,760 points, a level they consider ‘ideal’ to keep the technical indicators in bullish mode … but here it is 100Pts lower than the least ambitious objective.

But Kiplink also indicates that the retracement of major supports, at 6,575 and 6,550 points, could lead to a further bearish acceleration.

this weighs on the Euro-Stoxx50 which gives up + 0.4%, its decline being slowed down by increases of + 0.1% in Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Wall Street is also preparing to lose ground again (-0.5%) from the opening after the highs of the day before: the session will be marked by the publication of new home sales in the United States.





Faced with strong demand and low availability, US real estate agents have been forced to limit new home sales in recent months, keeping prices high

In Europe, investors were able to take note of the second estimate of German second quarter GDP: Destatis reports a 1.6% rebound of German GDP in the second quarter of 2021, in data adjusted for prices and seasonal variations and calendar, to be compared with an increase of 1.5% announced in preliminary estimate at the end of July.

The few investors present, however, should be cautious about fears surrounding global economic growth and the spread of the Delta variant.

Last week, BofA economists downgraded their growth forecast for the United States in 2021, counting only on an increase in activity of 5.9% this year, against + 6.2% previously.

On the front of French values, Valneva, which hopes to be able to market its vaccine in France by the end of 2021, is gaining + 6%.

AB Science (+ 3.8%) announces that it has received the first authorization for re-inclusion in the confirmatory phase 3 study of masitinib (AB19001) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), authorization from the Norwegian agency .