Call of Duty Vanguard: Activision explains the absence of its logo in the trailer

A few days ago, Activision unveiled the official Call of Duty Vanguard, the next installment of the license which, unlike its competitor Battlefield 2042, will continue WWII. However, players quickly noticed a notable absence in the announcement trailer.

Indeed, and contrary to the habits of the industry, the introduction did not display “Activision presents” but “Call of Duty presents”. The mention of the publisher was also made very discreet since we do not see it only in the small legal notices at the end. A discretion that quickly reacts, many people believing that the publisher preferred to take a back seat following the business recently highlighted discrimination harassment. Stephen Tolito, journalist for Axios, wanted to get to the bottom of it and decided to closer to the spokesperson American company for an explanation. An answer was quickly provided, and, for Activision, it is a creative choice aimed at highlighting that Call of Duty Vaguard was a very important episode:





Call of Duty has continued to expand into an incredible universe of experiences. It was a creative choice that reflects how Vanguard represents the next major installment of the license.

For its part, the title is scheduled for November 5, 2021, but will be approached before. From August 27 to 29, PlayStation players will be able to try their hand at multi during an alpha phase. On September 7, the multiplayer will be detailed, and will be followed from September 10 to 13 by a closed beta, still at Sony. At last, from September 16 to 20 a cross-platform open beta will be offered to players.

