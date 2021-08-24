Call of Duty Vanguard: Console pre-orders are open

The next FPS from Activision and Sledgehammer is being discovered little by little, but the pre-orders are well defined because they just appeared this week. Here’s all the info on how to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard quickly and easily.

Call of Duty Vanguard: the title available for pre-order at Amazon

Last title of the famous FPS license of Activision, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes place in the years 39-45, in the midst of the battles of WWII in Europe and the Pacific.

Scheduled for November 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series but also PC, the game has seen its pre-orders open in console version, and in particular on the Amazon merchant site.

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard PS4 at € 75 from Amazon

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard Xbox ONE for 75 € at Amazon

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 at 79 € at Amazon

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard Xbox Series at € 79 from Amazon

Call of Duty Vanguard: more details on the FPS

The development of Vanguard is therefore led, as announced, by Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch taking care of Zombies mode and Raven Software of Warzone. Additional development support for both games is provided by Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai and Toys for Bob.





If you have the chance to participate in the alpha of the title, the preload of this one is available since Monday 23 August from 11 a.m. on PS5 and PS4. Those who already own Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War or Warzone will be able to access the alpha of Vanguard directly from the menu of these games.

In the spotlight, Champion of the Hill mode is a tournament-style, “multi-card, multi-life” mode of play where tactics and strategy go beyond just pulling the trigger. This experience will allow players to compete in 2v2 or 3v3, but, at the exit, we should be able to form teams of 4 and shoot each other on 8 arenas, divided into 5 sections.