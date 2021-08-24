Can we compare the Taliban to a return to the Middle Ages?

MAINTENANCE – Since the fall of Kabul, many have compared the fundamentalist movement to medieval times in Europe.

Florian Besson is a doctor in medieval history and founder of the blog Current Middle Ages.

LE FIGARO. – Is the comparison between the return of the Taliban and the Middle Ages relevant?

Sweeping up this comparison would be easy, but it retains some form of relevance to the thousands of people who have used it in media or social media. After the capture of Kabul, it became an omnipresent reference, which is part of imagined history and says a lot about the way we imagine the Middle Ages.

Why is the Middle Ages associated with obscurantism?

The image of the Taliban bringing Afghanistan back to the Middle Ages is widely used. This shows that, for some, the Middle Ages are synonymous with violence, obscurantism, in particular religious. It is a deliberately forged image. The very expression of the Middle Ages was created from scratch by humanists in the 16th century who wanted to stand out from previous centuries in order to relate to Antiquity.

