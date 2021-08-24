Cancellation of the health pass in shopping centers in the North: contained anger of management

” Oh, is it suspended? You tell us … »Like most of the customers we met at this early hour, in the parking lot of the Auchan shopping center in Petite-Forêt, near Valenciennes, a mother and her teenagers had religiously prepared the QR codes … learn that the measure was finally postponed. ” Well, we’re ready for next time! », Smiles the family, passing the doors of the center.

Like their customers, and after a meeting in the prefecture eight days ago, the shopping centers in the North of more than 20,000 m² – the department has nineteen – were prepared for the prefectural obligation imposed on them to count, from this Tuesday, to condition their access to the health pass.

But not sure that they took with the same philosophy the suspension of the measure intervened the night before, in view of ” health development in the form of a descending plateau “, Justified the prefecture.

Security guards and hostesses, responsible for controlling the passes, up to ten people in Englos or even at the V2 center, in Villeneuve d’Ascq, to ​​cover the multiple entrances to the galleries, had been recruited. A screening tent had been installed for several days in Roubaix.

“We have to make a decision! ”

In Louvroil, the security reinforcements present at the opening on Tuesday returned half an hour after taking their posts. ” Human resources were canceled this morning », Soberly replied the director of the shopping center in Englos. Not inclined to comment on prefectural decisions, the management of the shopping centers did not wish to react to this last-minute turnaround. frank anger at having worked and recruited for nothing.





“We are still young, we get information on social networks, it is also there that the shopping center had posted the information of the mandatory pass, but the elderly? They don’t understand any more! “

Among customers, also few in hypermarkets, this Tuesday, according to the management of the Auchan group, there was some confusion. ” Forward, backward, at some point, you have to make a decision!, railed Martine, coming from Marly, to do her shopping in Petite-Forêt. We are still young, we get information on social networks, this is also where the shopping center had posted the information of the mandatory pass, but the elderly? They don’t understand any more! ”

“Several days notice”

” In the event that the evolution of viral circulation would be unfavorable, the taking of additional measures, including the health pass in shopping centers of more than 20,000 m², would become topical again., indicated Tuesday the prefecture, promising that ” the measure would then be announced with several days notice before its entry into force “.

On Tuesday, the incidence rate in the North was 180.3, confirming a slight drop.