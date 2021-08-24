Champions League, play-offs – Benfica, Bern and Malmö qualified for the group stage, PSV eliminated

Benfica Lisbon, Young Boys Bern and Malmö qualified for the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday after the return play-offs. Winner 2-1 in the first leg, Benfica won his ticket in pain at PSV Eindhoven of Mario Götze (0-0). Reduced to 10 in the 32nd minute after the exclusion of Brazilian defender Lucas Verissimo, the Portuguese suffered the onslaught of the opposing side.

But the Dutch lacked efficiency, like the Israeli Eran Zahavi who missed the inevitable in the 62nd minute by hitting the crossbar when he was alone at the far post, before seeing his shot in pivot countered a minute later. At the end of the match, Yorbe Vertessen collided with Benfica Odysséas goalkeeper Vlachodímos, author of a double save.

Bern toppled Ferencvaros, Malmö held on

After a jump-off already rich in goals (3-2), the Swiss Young Boys of Bern secured their place in C1 thanks to a new 3-2 victory for the Hungarians of Ferencvaros, who ended the match in numerical inferiority after the Aissa Laïdouni’s red card (64th). The Young Boys qualify for the group stage for the second time in their history after the 2018-2019 season.

The Swedes of Malmö lost 2-1 to the Bulgarians of Ludogorets, but their 2-0 success in the first leg opens the way to the pools.

