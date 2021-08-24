Christian Estrosi, the husband of Nice, denounces the “hysteria” of Pablo Longoria, the president of OM

He had already had strong words on Monday, in a tweet published a few hours after the serious incidents that occurred the day before during the match between Nice and OM which he attended at the Allianz Riviera. But it was nothing compared to those employed by Christian Estrosi, this Tuesday in Nice morning. He denounces a “Unspeakable attitude” from OM President Pablo Longoria.
Present in the stands, the mayor of Nice says he heard “From the president of OM: invectives towards the referee, our players, invectives that we could take for ourselves, constant screams; an aggressive, violent, detestable attitude ”. “Towards the end of the match, we felt a kind of rise in the towers with, at the bottom, a coach who seemed to push his players to permanent provocation”, added Estrosi, in reference to Jorge Sampaoli, the Olympian coach, whom he does not spare.
“The president of OM had extremely violent words and gestures of unspeakable vulgarity”
But for the councilor, it is above all “Hysteria” of Longoria which it cannot digest. The latter would have almost come to blows with his Nice counterpart Jean-Pierre Rivère, to the point that José Cobos, also present at the stadium, is forced to separate them. “The president of OM behaved like no one has the right to do in a presidential forum, Estrosi said. He even had extremely violent words and gestures of unspeakably vulgar vulgarity. Including with regard to President Rivère’s wife. Before provoking, downstairs, let’s say it, the start of a fight. “
If the mayor of Nice recognizes that the supporters of the Gym who threw bottles all the match on the players of OM had “Unacceptable behavior”, he also claims to regret the reaction of Dimitri Payet, “Who set fire to the powders”, according to him. For Estrosi, “A president, a coach, a professional player must, in all circumstances, keep their cool and remain dignified. “