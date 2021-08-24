Climate change: Nicolas Hulot calls to act “immediately” with “radicalism”

By Caroline J. Posted on August 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Faced with the natural disasters which have multiplied this summer in the four corners of the planet, Nicolas Hulot calls for action “immediately” with “radicalism”. “We can still contain, we cannot go back” warned the former Minister of State of Emmanuel Macron this Monday, August 23, 2021 on BFMTV.

Dome of heat in Canada, devastating fires in Siberia, Greece and Turkey, deadly floods in Belgium and Germany … This summer, the natural disasters have followed one another all over the planet, signs of a disturbing global warming, as indicated by IPCC in his last report. “The evidence that shows change in extremes like heat waves, heavy rainfall, droughts and tropical cyclones (…) has since been strengthened.“the last report published in 2014.” As it had been perfectly and carefully modeled, the phenomena accelerate, get carried away, combine »Confirms in turn Nicolas hulot.

Guest this Monday, August 23, 2021 on BFMTV, the former Minister of State of Emmanuel Macron did not hide his anger. “Why have we waited so long? We watched as over-informed spectators the gestation of the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind. There is still hope because there are still ways to cope, but immediately with great radicalism in the means“, warned Nicolas hulot.

But in the face of some climate issues, the former Minister of Ecological Transition remains pessimistic. ” For the extra 1.5 degrees, the battle is probably over. All activity should be stopped dead tomorrow morning, which is not possible. We must act in a big way and immediately on the scale of the consequences. It’s not too late for that, but too late to act small. »He estimated.

If nothing is done quickly, Nicolas hulot fears the worst for the future, evoking a “multiplication of exoduses, climate refugees“.” Each year, there are more refugees linked to climates than to conflicts, the development of pathologies, rising water levels, increasingly difficult access to drinking water, with the competitions that one can imagine. », He clarified.

Also, the former Minister of State of Emmanuel Macron wants to believe it. ” I don’t believe in much anymore, but hope will be the last to die with me. “He confided before adding:” We can still contain, we cannot go back, everything will go up, the species will move, certain diseases will appear. We can act on the extent, it is something different from a centimeter than a meter. It’s not the same 35 or 40 and 45 degrees. “.

So how do you do it? ” We must do quickly, increase our objectives, not just on a piece of paper, binding objectives and everyone must share the task. “, urged Nicolas hulot, before specifying: ” We may no longer have to fly in the same way, we may eat less meat, less goods that have been around the world twice. “. ” We are not going to live less well, but differently. (…) Are we less happy if we don’t eat cherries in winter? If our fridge does not come from Korea but from Germany? »He asked on BFMTV.

It remains to be seen whether citizens will be ready to accept these changes.