Congolese soldier accused of rape kills four people before being shot dead

A soldier killed a man whose daughter he wanted to rape, before killing three other people during his arrest and being himself shot on Sunday in Kisangani, a major city in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a we learned from the police on Monday.

“A sergeant killed on Sunday, by bullets, two soldiers and a civilian sent to arrest him, after killing a father who intervened to prevent him from raping his daughter,” said Colonel Gérard Bosange, deputy chief of the Tshopo police (northeast).

Two officers killed by a soldier in mid-August

“On the orders of the Kinshasa authorities, the police and the army used a mortar to kill this soldier who held two weapons of war with five loaded magazines and refused to return the body of the victim”, explained Colonel Bosange.





In addition, Monday morning, in a separate case which caused tensions in a popular district of the city, “a policeman surrounded inside the police station by demonstrators taxi-motorcycle drivers, killed a young man for escape. He is under arrest, ”said the officer. On August 11, a Congolese soldier shot dead two officers who opposed the boarding of his wife in a military vehicle in Beni, a destabilized region in eastern DRC where military operations are being carried out against groups armed.