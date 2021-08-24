Coronavirus: 22 deaths and 1,929 new cases confirmed in Reunion

The prefecture of Reunion and the Regional Health Agency announced Tuesday, August 24, 22 new patient deaths, and confirmed 1,929 new cases of coronavirus in the island from August 14 to 20. The incidence rate is declining. While the health situation is improving, it remains fragile.

“The figures for the past week confirm the improvement of the main indicators but the level of circulation of the virus remains high in the territory.”

The incidence rate is 226 / 100,000 inhabitants (341.9 / 100,000 the previous week) close to the national incidence rate (221); the positivity rate and the number of new cases are thus decreasing. However, the number of deaths is rising sharply to an unprecedented weekly level, and the pressure on hospitalizations remains high, as does the number of active clusters.

The situation therefore remains very fragile given the back-to-school context.

Vaccination coverage is on the rise, with nearly 50% of the eligible population having acquired a complete vaccination schedule against 71.6% in metropolitan France. However, the number of first injections compared to the last 4 weeks is decreasing.

22 deaths in one week

Among the 22 deceased patients from Reunion:

– 1 person aged between 45 and 64,

– 6 people aged between 65 and 74,

– 15 people over 75 years old,

17 of the people who died were not vaccinated, 3 had received a single dose of vaccine and 2 had a complete vaccination schedule. These 2 people were over 70 years old and had strong co-morbidities.

Overall, 91% of people who died in the past week had an incomplete vaccination schedule or were not vaccinated.

An incidence rate of 226 cases / 100,000 inhabitants

The authorities are also announcing 1,929 new cases of coronavirus recorded over the same period from August 14 to 20. The positivity rate is falling from 8.3% to 5%, the weekly incidence rate is 226 / 100,000 inhabitants, against 341.9 / 100,000 the previous week, and the number of screenings is increasing. 10.2% increase (38,770 tests performed during the week).

The incidence rate is 226 / 100,000 inhabitants, as of August 20:

Among 0-14 years old: – 24.9%

Among 15-24 year olds: – 27.3%

Among 25-34 year olds: – 38.8%

Among 35-44 year olds – 36.1%

In the 45-64 age group: – 41.1%

In the over 65s: – 30.9%

In the 70-74 age group: – 45.5%

In the over 75s: – 39.3%

58% Delta variant

Of the 1,929 new cases announced:

1,864 cases are classified as indigenous,

37 cases are classified as imported,

1 case is classified as secondary autochthonous.

Taking into account the 45,980 recoveries and 332 deaths since the start of the health crisis, 2,681 cases are still active to date.

48,683 cases have been investigated to date by the ARS, Public Health France and Health Insurance, of which 94.2% are indigenous cases.

From August 14 to 20, 3,164 positive tests were screened to identify a mutation: 2,407 cases presented one of the specific mutations under surveillance, that is to say a proportion of 76.07% against 75.66% the previous week. The virus circulates at a sustained rate and the proportion of variant forms remains very high in Reunion.





The Delta (Indian) variant represents 65% of mutations (against 58% the previous week) before the Beta (South African) variant at 35% (against 42%).

43 patients in intensive care

In Reunion Island, as of August 24, 43 resuscitation beds were occupied by patients positive for Covid-19 out of the 117 intensive care beds recorded in Reunion.

Patients hospitalized in intensive care for Covid-19, from August 1 to 15 (source Santé Publique France):

– 53% were men and 47% women;

– 28% were 15 to 44 years old, 44% 45 to 64 years old, 20% 65 to 74 years old and 8% 75 years old and over;

– None had a complete vaccination schedule (unvaccinated or having received a single dose);

– 83% of patients presented with comorbidities.

Overall, 100% of patients admitted over the period were not vaccinated at all.

3/4 of them were under 64 years old, and the proportion of 15-44 year olds in the total admissions over the period had more than doubled in 2 weeks.

65 active clusters

As of August 24, 65 clusters are active (compared to 60 last week). In total, 394 clusters are closed and 18 in community distribution. Among the active clusters:

16 with high criticality: Le Port (3), Le Tampon (2), L’Etang-Salé (1), Saint-André (1), Saint-Denis (1), Saint-Paul (2), Saint-Pierre (4), Saint-Louis (1) and Salazie (1)

17 with moderate criticality: Bras-Panon (1), Le Port (4), Le Tampon (1), Saint-André (1), Saint-Denis (2), Sainte-Marie (1), Saint-Joseph (2) ), Saint-Louis (2), Saint-Paul (1), and Saint-Pierre (2)

Vaccination on the rise

Vaccination has progressed insufficiently in recent weeks. Nearly 45,000 vaccine injections were carried out from August 16 to 22, bringing the share of the eligible population engaged in a vaccination course to 61%, but the weekly rate of the first injections has decreased too much compared to previous weeks in view of the challenges of individual and collective protection.

The prefecture and the ARS recall the need to:

be screened at the slightest symptom;

respect the strict isolation prescribed to avoid spreading the virus and its variants:

– at least 10 days when you are contaminated with Covid-19,

– at least 7 days if you are in contact.

get vaccinated without further delay or wait 2 months if you have been infected;

respect the time limit for the injection of the 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine of 3 weeks from the 1st injection.

“The Pfizer and Janssen vaccines available in Reunion Island are effective against the new Delta variant and make it possible to reduce the risk of serious forms, specifies the prefecture. The contagious potential of the Delta variant is such that herd immunity can only be acquired. if a minimum of 80% of the population is vaccinated: 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine (or 3 for certain immunocompromised people on the advice of their doctor) and a single dose for the Janssen vaccine “.