Coronavirus in the world: new cases, number of deaths, evolution and news by country

By Julie M. Updated August 24, 2021 5:24 PM Posted August 24, 2021 5:15 PM

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 212,028,187 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 4,426,662 deaths. Discover the results of the countries and the evolution in the world concerning the coronavirus epidemic this Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

At Monday 23 August 2021, the virus covid-19 hit 212,028,187 (+72,770) confirmed cases and did in total 4,426,662 (+2,332) dead in the world. We are now using open data provided by Google.

Covid: Australia, Overseas … These countries which are toughening their measures in the face of the Delta variant

Faced with the progression of the Delta variant, some territories have decided to tighten the screw. Australia, Japan, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Spain, but also France … Overview of these countries where restrictive measures are increasing in order to slow the spread of this Indian variant. [Lire la suite]

Covid: Morocco and Algeria placed on the red list from this Saturday, August 21

Due to the epidemic outbreak in Morocco and Algeria, these two countries will be placed by France on the red list from this Saturday, August 21, 2021. Consequence? Unvaccinated people, coming from Morocco and Algeria, will have to respect a quarantine of 10 days on their arrival in France. [Lire la suite]

Covid: Catastrophic situation in Polynesia, the epidemic explodes

While total re-containment was decreed in Polynesia on August 21, the health situation continues to deteriorate at high speed due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. [Lire la suite]

Covid: in Guadeloupe, elected officials want the start of the school year to be postponed

Due to the worsening health situation in Guadeloupe, local communities are asking for a postponement of the start of the school year. [Lire la suite]

Covid: reinforced measures for the Tokyo Paralympic Games

A few days after the end of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, the Organizing Committee in charge of the Paralympic Olympics announced that they will not be able to take place with the public, from August 24 to September 5. Participants will be subject to “further necessary precautionary measures”. [Lire la suite]





In the news:

In France , the latest report provided by the health authorities concerning the covid-19 pandemic reports at least 6,624,777 cases of contamination in total, including at least +5,166 in the last 24 hours. We count this Monday, August 23, 2021, +108 deaths in 24 hours or 86,991 in total. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows 0 (0) deaths in total. The total number of deaths in hospitals is 86,991 (+108 in 24 hours). 41,296,381 people are fully vaccinated against covid-19 in France.

, the latest report provided by the health authorities concerning the covid-19 pandemic reports at least 6,624,777 cases of contamination in total, including at least +5,166 in the last 24 hours. We count this Monday, August 23, 2021, +108 deaths in 24 hours or 86,991 in total. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows 0 (0) deaths in total. The total number of deaths in hospitals is 86,991 (+108 in 24 hours). 41,296,381 people are fully vaccinated against covid-19 in France. Of United States , the number of new cases now stands at 0 contaminations recorded in the last 24 hours. This Saturday, August 21, 2021, the country has 37,405,329 cases. The number of deaths today is 0 deaths in 24 hours, or 622,459 deaths in total. 363,267,789 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered. Covid: Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine finally approved in the United States.



, the number of new cases now stands at 0 contaminations recorded in the last 24 hours. This Saturday, August 21, 2021, the country has 37,405,329 cases. The number of deaths today is 0 deaths in 24 hours, or 622,459 deaths in total. 363,267,789 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered. THE’ Israel has recorded 994,615 cases in total since the start of the pandemic, including +1,446 in the last 24 hours and 6,830 deaths (0). 12,880,756 doses of vaccine were administered. Covid: In Israel, the health pass extended to children from 3 years old and over 40 years old are allowed to receive a third dose of vaccine in Israel.

has recorded 994,615 cases in total since the start of the pandemic, including +1,446 in the last 24 hours and 6,830 deaths (0). 12,880,756 doses of vaccine were administered. THE’ Spain in the last reports, 4,793,166 (+42) cases in total. The country counts, on Monday, August 23, 2021, 83,321 deaths in total or +2 since the last assessment. 63,590,985 doses of vaccine were administered. Covid: in Spain, Catalonia calls for a curfew in Barcelona .

THE’ in the last reports, 4,793,166 (+42) cases in total. The country counts, on Monday, August 23, 2021, 83,321 deaths in total or +2 since the last assessment. 63,590,985 doses of vaccine were administered. . At Morocco , there are this Saturday, August 21, 2021, +4,661 new cases of contamination in 24 hours and 810,949 cases in total. Morocco currently deplores 11,792 deaths, +115 in 24 hours. In Morocco 30,680,402 doses of vaccine were administered. Covid: in Morocco, extended curfew and limited travel to tourist cities .

, there are this Saturday, August 21, 2021, +4,661 new cases of contamination in 24 hours and 810,949 cases in total. Morocco currently deplores 11,792 deaths, +115 in 24 hours. In Morocco 30,680,402 doses of vaccine were administered. . the Japan identifies +22,914 new cases of contamination in 24 hours. There are 1,300,353 cases identified in total and 15,631 (+35 in 24 hours) deaths on Saturday, August 21, 2021. 118,310,106 doses of vaccine were administered. Covid: Record of new contaminations in Japan, additional restrictions in the country .

identifies +22,914 new cases of contamination in 24 hours. There are 1,300,353 cases identified in total and 15,631 (+35 in 24 hours) deaths on Saturday, August 21, 2021. 118,310,106 doses of vaccine were administered. . the Portugal records +9 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, August 21, 2021, bringing the total to 17,639 deaths since the start of the pandemic and +2,112 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,019,420 confirmed cases. 14,198,079 doses of vaccine were administered.

records +9 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, August 21, 2021, bringing the total to 17,639 deaths since the start of the pandemic and +2,112 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,019,420 confirmed cases. 14,198,079 doses of vaccine were administered. At UK , there are +8,674 new cases in 24 hours, or 6,555,200 cases in total since the start of the epidemic. The country recorded, this Monday, August 23, 2021, +29 deaths in 24 hours or 131,852 deaths in total. 89,679,178 doses of vaccine were administered. United Kingdom: quarantine removed for vaccinated travelers from mainland France .

, there are +8,674 new cases in 24 hours, or 6,555,200 cases in total since the start of the epidemic. The country recorded, this Monday, August 23, 2021, +29 deaths in 24 hours or 131,852 deaths in total. 89,679,178 doses of vaccine were administered. . THE’ Algeria has 191,583 cases in total, including +412 in the last 24 hours and lists 5,004 (+20) deaths since the start of the pandemic.

has 191,583 cases in total, including +412 in the last 24 hours and lists 5,004 (+20) deaths since the start of the pandemic. The Tunisia records this Saturday, August 21, 2021 +2,825 new cases of contamination or 640,897 confirmed cases in total. The country has 22,537 deaths in total, of which +80 since the last assessment. As of Sunday, August 22, 2021, 1,714,783 people have been fully vaccinated.

records this Saturday, August 21, 2021 +2,825 new cases of contamination or 640,897 confirmed cases in total. The country has 22,537 deaths in total, of which +80 since the last assessment. As of Sunday, August 22, 2021, 1,714,783 people have been fully vaccinated. In South Africa , there are 2,690,973 (+10,748) cases recorded this Saturday, August 21, 2021 and 79,421 (+170) dead. 10,790,501 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are 2,690,973 (+10,748) cases recorded this Saturday, August 21, 2021 and 79,421 (+170) dead. 10,790,501 doses of vaccine were administered. The China reports +47 new infections with Covid-19 in 24 hours. The country has 122,709 in total and 5,676 (0) dead on Monday, August 23, 2021. 1,961,893,000 doses of vaccine were administered.

reports +47 new infections with Covid-19 in 24 hours. The country has 122,709 in total and 5,676 (0) dead on Monday, August 23, 2021. 1,961,893,000 doses of vaccine were administered. At Peru , there are currently 2,141,235 (+1,173) cases of contamination and 197,818 (+66) deaths due to Covid-19. 17,238,191 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are currently 2,141,235 (+1,173) cases of contamination and 197,818 (+66) deaths due to Covid-19. 17,238,191 doses of vaccine were administered. At Brazil , the number of new contaminations rises to +14,404 in 24 hours. The country records this Sunday, August 22, 2021, +318 deaths in 24 hours and declares 20,570,891 cases recorded in total and 574,527 deaths. 178,551,085 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered.

, the number of new contaminations rises to +14,404 in 24 hours. The country records this Sunday, August 22, 2021, +318 deaths in 24 hours and declares 20,570,891 cases recorded in total and 574,527 deaths. 178,551,085 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered. In India , the curve of contamination cases is exploding. India counts, this Saturday, August 21, 2021, 32,449,306 confirmed cases (+25,072 in 24 hours) and 434,756 deaths, including +389 in 24 hours. 582,239,230 doses of vaccine were administered.

, the curve of contamination cases is exploding. India counts, this Saturday, August 21, 2021, 32,449,306 confirmed cases (+25,072 in 24 hours) and 434,756 deaths, including +389 in 24 hours. 582,239,230 doses of vaccine were administered. In Italy , we note +10,244 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +104 deaths in 24 hours on Monday, August 23, 2021. The number of deaths is now 128,855 in total since the start of the epidemic. The total number of recorded cases is 4,494,857. 75,622,961 doses of vaccine were administered.

, we note +10,244 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +104 deaths in 24 hours on Monday, August 23, 2021. The number of deaths is now 128,855 in total since the start of the epidemic. The total number of recorded cases is 4,494,857. 75,622,961 doses of vaccine were administered. The Russia reports +19,454 new cases this Sunday, August 22, 2021. The authorities report 6,766,541 cases detected for 176,820 (+776) dead. 76,957,410 doses of vaccine were administered.

reports +19,454 new cases this Sunday, August 22, 2021. The authorities report 6,766,541 cases detected for 176,820 (+776) dead. 76,957,410 doses of vaccine were administered. In Germany , there are +3,668 new cases in 24 hours. The country has, this Saturday, August 21, 2021, 3,871,865 cases identified for 91,980 deaths (+4). 99,626,416 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +3,668 new cases in 24 hours. The country has, this Saturday, August 21, 2021, 3,871,865 cases identified for 91,980 deaths (+4). 99,626,416 doses of vaccine were administered. At Denmark , there are +720 new cases of contamination in 24 hours which makes a total of 337,466 cases. The country has 2,566 deaths, including +2 in the last 24 hours. 8,357,922 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +720 new cases of contamination in 24 hours which makes a total of 337,466 cases. The country has 2,566 deaths, including +2 in the last 24 hours. 8,357,922 doses of vaccine were administered. At Mexico , there are +7 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 3,231,616 (+40 in 24 hours) cases and 253,526 deaths in total. 80,886,612 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +7 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 3,231,616 (+40 in 24 hours) cases and 253,526 deaths in total. 80,886,612 doses of vaccine were administered. The Greece records +1,947 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 559,186 in total since the start of the pandemic. The country, which has 13,384 deaths, including +33 in the last 24 hours. 11,186,043 doses of vaccine were administered.

records +1,947 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 559,186 in total since the start of the pandemic. The country, which has 13,384 deaths, including +33 in the last 24 hours. 11,186,043 doses of vaccine were administered. In Sweden This Monday, August 23, 2021, there are +1,713 new cases of contamination, i.e. a total of 1,119,358 infected and 14,668 deaths, including 0 since the last assessment. 11,924,194 doses of vaccine were administered.

This Monday, August 23, 2021, there are +1,713 new cases of contamination, i.e. a total of 1,119,358 infected and 14,668 deaths, including 0 since the last assessment. 11,924,194 doses of vaccine were administered. In Swiss , there are +2,246 new cases in 24 hours for a total of 758,633 cases. The country has 10,403 dead, including +4 since the day before. 9,399,719 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +2,246 new cases in 24 hours for a total of 758,633 cases. The country has 10,403 dead, including +4 since the day before. 9,399,719 doses of vaccine were administered. In Argentina , there are 5,139,944 cases of coronavirus in total including +2,466 in the last 24 hours and 110,609 deaths (+18). To date, 39,487,751 doses of vaccine have been administered.

, there are 5,139,944 cases of coronavirus in total including +2,466 in the last 24 hours and 110,609 deaths (+18). To date, 39,487,751 doses of vaccine have been administered. In Austria , there are +1,018 new cases or 674,123 in total and +3 deaths in 24 hours for 10,571 deaths in total on Monday 23 August 2021. 10,326,646 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +1,018 new cases or 674,123 in total and +3 deaths in 24 hours for 10,571 deaths in total on Monday 23 August 2021. 10,326,646 doses of vaccine were administered. Of Netherlands there are +4,827 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 1,923,596 cases in total. The country has 17,967 deaths, including +14 in the last 24 hours. 21,731,346 doses of vaccine were administered.

there are +4,827 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. 1,923,596 cases in total. The country has 17,967 deaths, including +14 in the last 24 hours. 21,731,346 doses of vaccine were administered. At Canada , there are +2,034 new cases in 24 hours out of +2,034 in total, a new record since the start of the pandemic, and 26,814 deaths, including +18 since yesterday. 52,506,265 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there are +2,034 new cases in 24 hours out of +2,034 in total, a new record since the start of the pandemic, and 26,814 deaths, including +18 since yesterday. 52,506,265 doses of vaccine were administered. In Belgium, there are +6 new cases of contamination in 24 hours which makes a total of 1,168,507 cases on Monday, August 23, 2021. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which is now 25,320 deaths in total. 15,556,449 doses of vaccine were administered.