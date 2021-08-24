Covid-19 in France: 153 new deaths, 1,145 new hospital admissions

Hospitals continue to welcome more and more Covid-19 patients. The latest figures from Public Health France show on Tuesday an increase in the number of hospitalizations and in critical care services.

11,066 patients are currently hospitalized this Tuesday in France due to a Covid-19 infection. On Monday, there were 11,007, Sunday 10,651. A week ago on August 17, 10,219 patients were in the hospital. 1,145 new admissions (excluding returns home) have been recorded in the past 24 hours, against 943 on Monday.

In critical care services (resuscitation, intensive care and continuous monitoring), the pressure is always greater and the number of patients continues to increase. 2,221 people were hospitalized there on Monday, compared to 2,215 the day before and 1953 seven days ago. 214 new patients have been admitted there in the past 24 hours. They were 235 the day before.



153 patients have died in the past 24 hours. Deaths that have continued to increase in recent days.

24,853 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, still according to data from Public Health France, which counted 28,114 seven days ago.