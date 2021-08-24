Covid-19: US health authorities call for stopping the use of ivermectin to fight the virus

the essential

Health authorities are asking Americans to stop ivermectin-based treatments to fight the coronavirus. Intended for animals, this drug is the cause of several hospitalizations.

The US Fund and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging Americans to stop using ivermectin against Covid-19. This product is an antiparasitic used in animals. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, stop now,” read a tweet published on August 21 by the health authority, accompanied by an article written by the FDA.

The article explains the harmfulness of this substance, administered in very specific cases. “Be careful”, insists the FDA, this product is often used “in the United States for treat or prevent parasites in animals. The FDA has received several reports of patients requiring medical support who were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.





A dangerous drug

The authority maintains that this drug “is dangerous” and that large doses “can cause serious harm”. Sometimes ivermectin is prescribed for humans, especially to treat skin problems or parasitic worms, but the administration of this treatment is in a different form than that for animals.

The French Medicines Agency rejected the authorization to use this product to treat or prevent Covid-19, last spring. This opinion followed the recommendations of the WHO and the European Medicines Agency. International bodies have strongly advised against taking this drug, outside of clinical trials.

Strong promotion on social networks

In other countries, such as Indonesia, Brazil or Lebanon, ivermectin has been heavily promoted on social media. Influencers and public figures have praised the merits of this product. An advertisement conveyed by antivax and fueled by conspiracy theories.

The manufacturer Merck, himself, has denied the idea of ​​a beneficial action of its drug on Covid-19. These theories “have no scientific basis,” he said. “There may be risks if ivermectin is not used correctly.”