Covid: 387 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Martinique

If the figures of Public Health France, present on the official website of the organization, are confirmed today, during the weekly epidemiological point, Martinicans risk taking a serious blow to morale. It seems that the counter of deaths linked to Covid has distraught. On Monday, August 16, the Covid point of the day, published by the prefecture, reported 224 deaths since the start of the epidemic. A week later, Public Health France reports 387 deaths. That would mean that the death toll exploded in seven days. Figures that the ARS of Martinique did not wish to comment on yesterday.

The other explanation would be administrative according to the prefecture. About 100 deaths recorded, but which had not been entered in the application which gathers all the data. Deaths finally registered by machine during the last weekend. There are not enough staff to capture deaths that occur within 24 hours in real time. A shift which would be the direct consequence of the current tension at the CHU of Martinique. So this means that, last week, around 60 people died from Covid. In comparison, the previous week (August 9 to 15) 59 deaths were recorded.

Nearly 600 people hospitalized





Among the other figures, the number of people currently in intensive care, still according to the figures communicated on the site of Public Health France, would be 137. In comparison, on Friday August 20, 86 people were hospitalized in the critical care unit. Overall 591 patients would be hospitalized, against 495 on August 20. A hundred additional hospitalizations which confirms a circulation of more in addition to active coronavirus in the territory. Figures that would attest that the peak ofthe fourth wave is not yet reached.

Currently, details on the profile of the deceased (age, sex, co-morbidities) are not known. More than ever the authorities are multiplyingprevention messages and encouragethe population to be vaccinated. Despite an increase in the number of first injections, the percentage of unvaccinated people in the territory is around 80%.