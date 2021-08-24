Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City in case of departure?

If the transfer probabilities of the Portuguese star seem slim, he and his agent seem to believe in his transfer to the Skyblues.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving? According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus striker would like to leave the club and already have his next destination in mind. If transferred, he will go to Manchester City. But the Italian daily admits this itself: “Farewell to Juventus is highly unlikely.The file seems indeed very complicated, since the Citizens have already been launched for weeks in another complex operation: the signing of number 9 Tottenham Harry Kane. The Portuguese would therefore be considered as an option should the transfer of the English striker fail.

Cristiano Ronaldo would however be convinced of the possibility of his transfer to the side of the Eithad Stadium according to the daily The team . His clan would even have targeted Manchester City as a base “for a few days“. The dialogue between his agent Jorge Mendes and the Citizens would have taken place due to other agreements with clients of the agent already present at the club, such as Rúben Dias, Ederson, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva. According to the Italian newspaper, there would have been a lot of talk, including a possible departure of CR7 from Juve.





Ronaldo’s top 5 goals for Juventus in Serie A

Three compatriots play for the Citizens

The team insists on this point and adds that the attacker would have “increased inquiries in the Citizens’ locker room“. It must be said that there are already three Portuguese present in City (Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Joao Cancelo) and other Portuguese speakers (Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho…), as many possible interlocutors for Cristiano. Links which would strengthen the hypothesis of his arrival in England, the French sports daily specifying that the player “can already be seen soon in the midst of De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus and Co.“And adds:”In the mind of the star, this deal will even be successful by the weekend.“

To make the arrival of CR7 feasible, Manchester City would have to pay a large transfer fee, since Juventus is not a seller. However, the 31 million euros in annual salary of the player would not be a problem. The team explains that some players could be weighed to lower the compensation, including Bernardo Silva, who has an exit slip and wants to leave England and Aymeric Laporte, whose behavior would annoy the Citizens.