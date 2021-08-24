Delta orders new Airbus A321 NEOs to support the recovery of the American market

Mahendra Nair, vice president of Delta Air Lines in charge of the fleet, and Christian Scherer, commercial director of Airbus, will only have taken four months to finalize a new order for A321 NEO (new engine option) in 2021. After purchasing 25 units in April, the American company has this time committed to 30 new devices on August 24. In both cases, it involves the conversion of purchasing rights from its first order for A321 NEO, placed at the end of 2017 for 100 firm units and 100 others as an option. For aircraft engines, Delta again preferred the American PW1100G engine from Pratt & Whitney to LEAP from CFM International, the 50-50 subsidiary of the Safran-General Electric couple.

Delta Air Lines thus increases its A321 NEO order book to 155 firm aircraft, thus beating its North American competitors United Airlines and American Airlines (120 aircraft each). The company also added 25 additional options when ordering in April, so it still has purchase rights for 70 more aircraft. The company is also due to receive six more classic A321s (ceo), fitted with older generation engines from CFM International, the famous CFM56.

The deliveries will not be long. The first A321 NEOs will indeed arrive in the Delta Air Lines fleet from 2022 and should run until 2027. Initially scheduled between early 2020 and 2023, they were largely delayed by the arrival of the health crisis. These new aircraft – configured with 194 seats in three classes – will allow the company to renew the company’s medium-haul fleet, which today consists of aircraft of the A220 and A320 families, Boeing 717, 737 and 757.

The American servant on the relaunch

Medium-haul is today the spearhead of the resumption of North American air traffic. After a catastrophic first quarter of 2021, with an operating loss of nearly $ 3 billion, Delta Air Lines raised the bar thanks to the return of tourists to domestic flights. It thus limited its loss to $ 800 million in the second quarter. The company even returned to profitability in June and hopes to remain profitable until the end of the year.

Proof of this renewed dynamism on the domestic market, Delta Air Lines announced in July the reinforcement of its fleet of 130 Boeing 737-900ERs with the purchase of 29 second-hand aircraft. They will be acquired from financial funds managed by the firm Castlelake. These planes will be delivered in early 2022 for entry into service within the year, after having been modified.





Delta Air Lines is not the only North American company to strengthen its position on the medium-haul. In June, United Airlines placed the largest order in its history for 200 Boeing 737 MAXs and 70 Airbus A321neos.

