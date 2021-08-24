Destiny 2: The Witch Queen questions the notion of truth in live-action trailer

Initially expected for this year, the next big expansion of Destiny 2 will finally wait for the beginning of the year 2022, in particular because of the pandemic. But for a few minutes now, we can watch the first trailer for The Witch Queen.

It is therefore on February 22, 2022 that Destiny 2 players will be able to go in search of the Witch Queen, who seems to be hiding in the swamps and flooded forests of the Throne of Savathun world. This expansion, dubbed Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, is touted as “the ultimate exercise” by the developers at Bungie. The players will therefore have to track her down and discover her palace, where dark secrets that can threaten humanity are hidden. They should also understand how the Witch Queen managed to steal the Light, and put an end to its actions.





This new extension will allow all goalkeepers to discover the Glaive, a brand new weapon, to experiment with a new weapon creation system, and to take on new challenges. In the first trailer that airs tonight, he is seen manipulating the environment to disrupt the Guardians sent to the scene, alter his appearance, and questioning the very notion of truth.