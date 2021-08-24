Disney wants to play the discretion card against Scarlett Johansson

The firm has filed a petition with the court, so that the arbitration of the dispute between it and Scarlett Johansson is done away from the spotlight. A way to save yourself from a new scandal?

All press is not good to take. If the firm with big ears has been in the headlines for a few weeks, it is less for its next feature films than for the dispute between it and Scarlett Johansson. On July 30, the actress filed a complaint against Disney for non-compliance with the terms of her contract. She believes that the simultaneous release of Black widow on Disney + and in theaters, was unfavorable to her and prevented her from touching her percentage of the receipts. According to the estimates of his lawyers, this shortfall would represent no less than $ 50 million. They indicate that “Disney knew that broadcasting on Disney + would save Marvel (and by extension Disney) very significant sums.”





Arbitration behind closed doors

If this legal battle is causing much ink to flow, it is particularly embarrassing for Disney, which finds itself under fire from critics. While there are many supporters on the side of Scarlett Johansson, Mickey has to face a wave of indignation on the part of several feminist associations. It must be said that in its response to the actress, Disney was not kind. Lawyers for the firm said he “There was no merit in having filed this complaint. The lawsuit is particularly sad and distressing in its contempt for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

To prevent another scandal from damaging its reputation, more than it already is, the firm has filed a petition with the court to have the complaint investigated in private. Disney no doubt hopes that this arbitrage away from the spotlight will help ease tensions, probably with big checks. Note, however, that the consequences of this legal action are not long in coming since several celebrities in the Disney team have already expressed their support, such as Elizabeth Olsen who said: “I worry about a lot of things. I’m not worried about Scarlett. But I am afraid that small films will not have the opportunity to be seen in theaters. ”