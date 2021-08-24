does France gain by getting into debt via the European Union?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – The pooling of debts with more fragile Member States gives rise to fears of less advantageous financing conditions for France.

THE QUESTION. “This is European solidarity in action for the recovery and transformation of our economies», Proudly tweeted Emmanuel Macron the day after receiving the first payment of the European recovery plan, Thursday, August 18. These 5.1 billion euros are only a tiny part of the mega agreement called Next Generation EU, the amount of which amounts to 750 billion euros and which should make it possible to finance national efforts for post-health crisis recovery. .

A colossal amount that does not fall from the sky. To find the money, the Commission had to borrow heavily on the financial markets. However, at present, the latter has few own resources, the majority of its funding comes from the Member States. Paris therefore finds itself in a situation where it takes advantage of a European debt that it might have to repay tomorrow. Instead of going into debt and paying it back directly. A decision that may come as a surprise, as French rates remain at very low levels, making loans particularly advantageous.

In this situation, is France really a winner when it chooses to go into debt through the European Union?

CHECKS. It is above all important