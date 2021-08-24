Donald Trump booed after calling for vaccination

During a meeting in Alabama, Donald Trump was booed after advising vaccination against Covid-19

In Alabama, Donald Trump did not have the expected aura with his supporters. During a rally on Saturday August 21, the former president was booed and hissed by the crowd after advising to be vaccinated against Covid-19, reports NBC News.

“The vaccine works”

“I recommend it: get vaccinated. I did it. It’s good. Get vaccinated, ”proclaimed the 45th President of the United States in Cullman (Alabama). But the crowd, largely made up of people opposed to the vaccine as well as to the wearing of masks, did not wait long before whistling Donald Trump.





The latter then backpedaled to recall his attachment to everyone’s freedoms. ” It’s OK. You are free, he reacted after the whistles. But it turns out that I got the vaccine. If that doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. OK ? I’ll call Alabama and say ‘Hey you know what?’ But the vaccine works. But of course, you are free and must keep this freedom ”, he assured.

A significant increase in Covid-19 cases has been observed in the United States. The town of Cullman has recorded 215 deaths in 24 hours and has 11,756 positive people, according to the Johns Hopskins Institute.