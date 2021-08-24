Dozens of footballers evacuated from Afghanistan

Dozens of Afghan footballers have been evacuated by the Australian government, the world football players’ union communicated on Tuesday. Khalida Popal, the former captain of the Afghan women’s football team, who helped evacuate the players, said some of them were beaten and heard gunshots as they fled. She tweeted a photo of the group crowded on a plane, and another showing them walking on the tarmac with backpacks.
“The 75 players and some members of their families have left Afghanistan”, she wrote. The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) said the evacuated Afghan players were “In a dangerous situation” and “Many athletes” were still in danger. The union, in passing, thanked the Australian government for its evacuation efforts.
FIFPro did not say what the final destination of the women was, although the union said on Sunday that several countries and groups were working on the file. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, many fear a return to the brutality of the regime of the 1990s, in which sport was tightly controlled and prohibited for women.