Electronic Arts freely shares its patents in favor of accessibility – News

In a philanthropic mood, Electronic Arts offers itself a nice publicity when its rival Activision prefers to hide its name in the trailer for the last Call of Duty to make people forget its internal affairs. Electronic Arts’ commitment is therefore to freely share five patents focused on accessibility which can now be used by all other developers in the sector, including direct competitors. The list of these patents could also be extended in the future depending on the innovations made in this field. The five patents in question cover accessibility technologies designed to help players with impaired vision, speech, hearing and cognitive impairment.

Among them is the Ping System patent issued today by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Used in Apex Legends, this communication technology helps people with speech, hearing and cognitive impairments. The concept, which allows players to quickly inform their teammates through contextual audio and visual controls and announcements at the touch of a button, without the need to use a headset, has been hailed as a way to reduce toxicity within the game and make it more accessible.





The other patents relate to technologies designed to make games more accessible to visually impaired and hearing impaired players. Already used in popular franchises FIFA and Madden NFL, for example, they can automatically detect and modify the colors, brightness and contrast of a game to improve the visibility of objects with similar brightnesses.

Building on its momentum, Electronic Arts also provides access to the open source code of a technical solution that addresses the problems of color blindness, brightness and contrast in digital creations. Available on GitHub, this code will allow developers around the world to apply Electronic Arts technology in their own games, which could save them significant amounts of research and development.