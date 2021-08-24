Elia Viviani can count on France – News

France seems to suit Elia Viviani. Since the start of the season, the Cofidis rider has only had two short days of racing in France… for two victories. At the start of the season, the Italian opened his counter with Cofidis, after a year of scarcity, by winning Cholet-Pays de la Loire (1.1). And this Tuesday, for the first stage of the Tour Poitou-Charentes (2.1), he reproduced the performance. In the sprint, in his favorite element (see ranking). “As we crossed the line, we saw the finish. We thought it was not an easy sprint. With the small climb to the kilometer and the descent, before taking a false flat uphill. To be honest, I didn’t was not feeling very well on the last lap, so I told (Simone) Consonni to play her card. If I felt good I would be there, then if I wasn’t I would let go. “.

Simon Consonni sprints… but so does Elia Viviani. And the latter then steals the victory, narrowly, to his compatriot. “We rode all day. I didn’t want to spoil the team’s work with my bad feelings, especially Axel’s (Zingle). Finally, I sprinted and I won on the line. delighted with this double. Whether I win or whether it is Simone (Consonni), it’s the same. We are very good friends “. So no grimaces at Cofidis. Especially not after having put his two sprinters on the two highest steps of the podium, in Parthenay, following the verdict of the photo finish. “Simone didn’t know I was there either. That’s why we see on the photo finish that we throw our bikes away. We didn’t know who won the sprint before the photo!”.

Everyone has finally played their part. In a bad day, Elia Viviani thought to let his teammate express himself, before trying his luck also in the final, when the planets aligned. “That was the plan anyway, since I told him to play his card as he crossed the line. I thought this finish suited him better. But in the end, I got back up, gained a few places and I went. decided to do my sprint. The important thing was the team play, and we made the double “. The 32-year-old sprinter now wants to try to replicate his performance from 2017, when he won two stages, and does not fail to recall this memory in the post-race interview.

Because for the general classification, the time trial on Thursday should bury his hopes for a final victory. “It will probably be too complicated for me to hold on. But we have Anthony Perez. And we will play the sprints with me and Simone (Consonni). We will try to have a good week here”. Returning from Tokyo, where he won the bronze medal in the Omnium, Elia Viviani continues his momentum. “Finally, after two years, it pays off for us and for the team, because Cofidis has always believed in me. This victory is also for all my teammates, after two years like this. I hoped that the Olympic Games were going to unlock me, and now we can claim a good end of the season together “. This is a good thing: the Tour Poitou-Charentes has only just begun.