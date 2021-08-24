Elizabeth II faces new sordid sexual assault scandal in Windsor

A new sex scandal has once again tainted the British royal family. One of the members of the royal guard was even arrested.

Queen Elizabeth would have done well without yet another scandal at Buckingham Palace. As she tries to enjoy her vacation in Scotland, the grandmother of princes William and Harry faces a new sex scandal. This Sunday August 22, The Sun revealed that one of the members of the royal guard had been arrested. The reason ? The individual is suspected of having sexually assaulted two new members of the same Guard, during an initiation ritual. The two alleged victims were allegedly abused using a sextoy while they were very close to Windsor.

A very delicate matter for the British royal family. The superiors of the officer in question thus confirmed his arrest and total suspension of his duties for the duration of the investigation.An umpteenth sex scandal, which once again taints the reputation of the Crown, especially since this assault takes place a few months after the dismantling of a Royal Air Force unit. Indeed, an aviator was sexually assaulted with a firework mortar while in an initiation ceremony.

A new sex scandal

Worrisome facts within the army itself, which is trying to put in place new measures to avoid this type of act: “The military is under tremendous pressure to stamp out this kind of behavior, the Royal Air Force has been swift and ruthless in the face of this kind of behavior and provided the appropriate punishment, but the Coldstream Guards are the oldest regiment in the world. army and you can’t get rid of it overnight “, relate The Sun. The British army is already implementing these new rules: we remember the case of drum major Harry Sutton, who had been ruled out from Prince Philip’s funeral after his superiors discovered he had turned in pornographic films.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge