Emirates A380: the last two delivered in October?









The last two Airbus A380 of the airline Emirates Airlines would be delivered to him from Hamburg in October, in time for the Universal Exhibition Dubai Expo 2020 and the air show in the same city the following month.

The Emirati company based at Dubai airport is still waiting three A380s, the A6-EVQ, -EVR and -EVS, thirty being currently deployed on its network and 89 others parked in the long term due to the Covid-19 pandemic (122 ordered in total). According to Hamburg-based journalist Andreas Spaeth, the latter two will join the Emirates fleet next October, putting an end to the Airbus superjumbo program for good.

Two events are expected this fall in Dubai:Expo 2020, which will be held from October 1 to March 31, 2022 (it was originally scheduled to take place from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, but had been postponed due to the health crisis), and the Dubai Airshow, which will be held November 14-18 at DWC Airport.

Recall that due to an increase in demand “on the most popular routes” of Emirates Airlines (more than 120 are currently operated), its operational director Adel Al Redha announced last month that it ” recalls every month from 70 to 100 pilots on leave “In November 2020. Almost all those qualified on Boeing 777 are back, but the rate of recall of those on Airbus A380s is limited by” the number of training sessions that we can organize in our simulator to reform them “, explained then the manager.

Announced two and a half years ago, the end of the production of superjumbos became effective on March 17, 2021 in Toulouse, with the departure of the MSN272 (A6-EVS) to Hamburg for the painting and installation of the cabins. Emirates Airlines will remain by far the best customer of the A380, which will have recorded in total 24 orders by 14 clients.

