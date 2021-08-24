end of the French airlift on Thursday if the United States withdraws on August 31

The Quai d’Orsay has identified 62 French people still to be evacuated. Scores of Afghans have requested an exfiltration which the authorities are examining.

The airlift set up by France to exfiltrate Afghans wanting to escape the Taliban from Kabul will end on Thursday August 26 if the United States withdraws as planned from Afghanistan on August 31, a senior French diplomat said.

Read alsoPierre Lellouche: “The American fiasco in Afghanistan marks the definitive failure of ” state building ””

If the United States follows its target of total withdrawal on August 31, “for us, in terms of “retro schedule“, that means that our operation ends Thursday evening. So we have three days left», Explained the chief of staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicolas Roche, to Prime Minister Jean Castex, in the presence of journalists.





Since the fall of Kabul, now in the hands of the Taliban, on August 15, France has established an airlift to exfiltrate threatened French and Afghans. Nearly 2,000 people have already been taken out of the country by these means. The Foreign Ministry has identified 62 French people still to be evacuated, and scores of Afghans have requested an exfiltration that the authorities are examining.

Read alsoAfghan refugees: “A biased controversy”

During the visit to the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jean Castex underlined the need “distinguish between emergencies, which requires rapid responses, from the rest“. The CDCS has thus received nearly 120,000 calls since the start of the bridge, “90% to 95% of calls are from Afghan refugees in France who are worried about their families“, According to the ministry.