Estrosi accuses Longoria, Sampaoli and asks for the exclusion of Payet “who set fire to the powders”

The Nice-OM stop on Sunday evening, and the tensions that erupted in the presidential platform, took a political turn. This Tuesday, Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, spoke in the columns of Nice-Matin on the excesses of the closing match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 and held the Olympian club responsible. And in particular Dimitri Payet, who received a bottle near the corner point fifteen minutes from the end of the meeting before responding.

When a player has this type of attitude, it’s a red card

“If the gesture of the supporters who threw bottles is unacceptable, that of Payet is even more so, insofar as, in an enclosure of 30,000 spectators, a pro must not take the risk of such a conflagration by dismissing the projectile in the audience. This is what ignited the powder. I think I read in the rules that when a player has this type of attitude, it’s a red card. This is the reason why I say that this behavior is unacceptable. But I do not forgive the gesture of the Marseille player“, noted the elected.

If Christian Estrosi denounced Jorge Sampaoli, “who seemed to push his players to permanent provocation“, he also accused Pablo Longoria.”He had an unspeakable attitude … from the president of OM [il y a eu] : invectives towards the referee, our players, invective we could take for ourselves, constant howls; an aggressive, violent, detestable attitude, he added. Towards the end of the match we felt a kind of rise in the towers. “An extreme tension which caused the stoppage of Nice-OM before the final whistle of the referee.

