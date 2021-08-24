Estrosi should “be ashamed” according to Cardoze

In comments relayed by The team, OM’s communications director, Jacques Cardoze, responded to Chrisitan Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, who accuses Dimitri Payet, Jorge Sampaoli and Pablo Longoria in the press.









While he had already defended his president in an interview with BFM TV, Jacques Cardoze put on a layer this afternoon, saying to himself “Outraged by the words of Mr. Estrosi, who should be ashamed of the device put in place Sunday evening, not up to the challenge. The fact that he does not measure the dangerousness and the risk of a match like this one, it seems to me more serious than the vicissitudes of schoolyards of the presidential platform. The Nice avoid the main problem, which is that their stadium was not up to par. (…) I find it shameful and disrespectful that we blame Mr. Longoria. Mr. Estrosi’s words are inadmissible, scandalous and false. “

Jacques Cardoze also addressed, once again, the course of the meeting on the Marseille side: “From the start of the match, we saw the projectiles on the field, we pointed it out. With each projectile, we did not cease, in fact, to stand up and protest against these throwing objects. The Nice people told us “shut up”, “sit down” during the whole of the first period. (…) While not once has he (Jean-Pierre Rivère) called his security manager. And at the 75th minute, Ms. Rivère came to tell us: “Stop, these projectiles are nothing”. She grabs the arm of Pablo Longoria who, in a firm gesture, points her finger and asks him not to touch it. There, José Cobos intervened. There was no inappropriate word or gesture on the part of Pablo Longoria, we cannot let him get dirty like that. “