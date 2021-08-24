Excluded. Les Marmottes de France 3 stop, discover their farewell clip (VIDEO)

It’s finish ! The Marmots take their bow… For five years, the adorable critters have animated the commercials and trailers of France 3, during the Christmas holidays or major sporting events. Arrived on the tip of the claws, they had become essential in the landscape of the chain. Obviously, the Three wants to renew the image of the antenna and will therefore now do without these mischievous little mammals imagined by the Dream on studios which, over the years, have been able to use anthropomorphism with happiness.

A goodbye but not that …

The management of France 3, who knows how much viewers were attached to Les Marmottes, however ordered a departure clip… A first for this kind of interlude! However, this departure is very enigmatic. Télé-Loisirs was able to see it in preview and is submitting it to you exclusively. We see a marmot installed in the same setting as that occupied on May 19, 1981 by President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing to say goodbye to the French after being beaten in the presidential election by François Mitterrand. With the same emotion, the groundhog visibly “president of all the groundhogs” – legion of honor on the chest! – says goodbye, leaves the office using almost the same movement of the chair as the defeated President of the Republic and opens a door … behind which, if we are to believe the squeals, many are jostling to take their place.





In the middle of the sequence, a panel appears: “After a five-year term on France 3, the marmots bow outAnother at the end of the clip states: “Rendezvous in December with the newly elected “. So, is this a new animal that will brighten up the grids of the channel? We will undoubtedly discover that around the Christmas holidays. This very special trailer will be on the air from this day until the launch. of the programs for the start of the school year around September 5 …

These missteps that made the marmots endearing

Still, we already regret our dear furballs! We remember their frenzied dances one summer, their movie parodies (AND, Flashdance, Rocky, Contempt, Titanic…) or those of music groups (Indochina, Daft Punk …) or sports disciplines. But it was their missteps that made them endearing, even terribly funny. Remember the Tahitian dancer who loses her loincloth, the basketball player who misses her basket, the soccer player who pretends to be injured, the haka out of time with an All Blaks…

They should have left earlier

This humor has even crossed our borders. Indeed, this winter, across the Atlantic, images of Marmots from France 3 are taken up by Jamie Gagnon, an Internet user from Wisconsin, in the United States, who disseminates them to his community. One thing leading to another, here are these little beasts retweeted by… Alyssa Milano, who under the spell, writes: “It’s real isn’t it? (Please tell me yes) “. And with a tweet, the actress followed by more than three million followers makes France 3 marmots international stars. Or almost! The fact is that from 45 million views in France in just over four years, they reached over 70 million views last January. Since then, France 3 would have stopped counting. But the professionals had already fallen for their parodies and in all they total 37 awards around the world. It remains to be seen now, if their replacement, expected at the end of the year, will do as well …