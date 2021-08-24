FFA: loyal festival-goers

2:45 p.m. The first faithful festival-goers at the rendezvous.

They did not know each other but are chatting in the line of air. “This is also the FFA, the meetings”, rejoices Chantal who sympathized with Eliane and Janine. They arrived comfortably early so as not to miss the screening of Disappearance, at l’Eperon. “It’s Marie-France Brière’s crush, it pushed us to come”, explain the three festival-goers who are from almost all FFAs.

Janine even comes especially from Niort for the occasion and settles in with her friend Eliane. “Husband-free and carefree. There is an air of vacation!” Amapola, a friend of Chantal, is in her element at the cinema. She tells with a smile her experience as an extras during the filming of West Anderson’s film in Angoulême. “I was an art dealer, we toured all over the city!” To see herself on screen, she will have to wait a little longer. But for the FFA, it’s gone for six days that these moviegoers were impatiently waiting for.

12:30 p.m. The first stars arrive at the station

In the mass, with the masks, not easy to recognize everyone. But the 12:30 pm train from Paris dropped off the first guests of the festival. To welcome them, Dominique Bersnehard and some of the 22 drivers who will drive them all this week.





The most recognizable, Romain Duris willingly signed a few autographs. Tonight, Eiffel, the film in which he plays Gustave Eiffel, is screened following the opening ceremony.

11h. Algeria in the spotlight.

It’s the kickoff of the festival. Angoulême town hall was adorned with the colors of Algeria, the host country of the FFA, this Tuesday morning. To deploy the flag, Mayor Xavier Bonnefont was accompanied by the two general delegates of the festival, Marie-France Brière and Dominique Besnehard, as well as representatives of Algeria: the deputy permanent delegate to Unesco as well as the deputy consul of the Algerian state.

All accompanied by the ululations of women dressed in magnificent costumes and to the sound of the Algerian hymn, sung by some of the Angoumoisins who attended the ceremony.