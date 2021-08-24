Final Fantasy 14: Yoshida announces measures against server congestion – teller report

If Naoki Yoshida is obviously happy to see his MMORPG more popular than ever, even though it is supposed to be in a low time (the next expansion will not be released until November), the producer is also worried that the Simultaneous connections continue to reach the high connection limit very regularly, especially on data centers dedicated to the European and North American public.

Maintenance is taking place this morning, August 24, to implement the fixes in Update 5.58 and change the operating system settings that govern servers in European data centers to increase the limit once again. connections. “In addition, we plan to replace some of our equipment at the end of September, with high-performance machines so that we can increase the limit in stages in the future.“, explains Naoki Yoshida.

The latter explains that the highest levels of congestion occur on Saturdays and Sundays in European data centers, causing considerable queues. The producer assures players that the game’s queuing system is reliable and therefore advises to “patiently stay in the queue even when it seems long“.





At the same time, the worlds of the North American Aether data center will be classified as “overcrowded” in the wake of the 5.58 maintenance. “Despite our best efforts to increase the limit of connected players and our monitoring of the situation, connections constantly continue to reach the limit for each world.“Naoki Yoshida laments. Once a world is classified as” crowded, “players cannot create new characters until further notice.