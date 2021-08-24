Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: Arrival of Final Fantasy IV dated by Square Enix

Since July 28, players can play the first three Final Fantasy on PC and mobile in versions revised and corrected in pixel-art. Since then, we’ve been waiting for news of the other three titles, and it was Final Fantasy IV that showed up first.

Square Enix has just announced that Final Fantasy IV will be released on September 8 next on Steam and mobile as part of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster for 14.39 € knowing that on September 23, the price will drop to € 17.99. Players who wish can purchase and pre-purchase all planned titles by purchasing the full bundle for € 74.82. If you pre-order the game, you’ll get three bonus tracks: The Red Wings (Timelapse Remix), Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY IV (Timelapse Remix) and Battle 2 (Timelapse Remix).





As with the other remasters, we are promised completely redesigned pixel-art graphics, rearranged music, a controller support, an optimized interface and supplements, including the bestiary, illustrations, a music player or even backup at will and at any time. See you in just a few days for find Cécil, Rosa, Rydia, or even Kaïn and fight against the Kingdom of Baron and its terrible Red Wings.