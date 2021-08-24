five billion doses of vaccines administered worldwide

More than five billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to a count made by AFP on Tuesday at 2.30 p.m. GMT from official sources.

Vaccination has reached its cruising speed, since this fifth billion was reached in 26 days, a dynamic almost identical to that of the fourth and third billion (respectively 30 and 26 days). The first billion doses had only been reached for about 140 days.

With 1.96 billion injections, China still concentrates nearly four out of ten doses administered worldwide. India (589 million) and the United States (363 million) complete the podium in absolute terms.

But reported to the population, among countries of more than a million inhabitants, the United Arab Emirates are the champions of vaccination. They administered 179 doses per 100 inhabitants and are approaching 75% of the population fully vaccinated.

Next in the lead pack are Uruguay (154 doses per 100 inhabitants), Israel (149), Qatar (148), Singapore (147), Bahrain (144), Denmark (143), Chile (140) , Canada (139), Portugal and Belgium (138 each), mainland China (136), Spain (134), Ireland (133) and the United Kingdom (132).





Most of these countries have fully immunized between 65% and 70% of their population. Some, such as the Emirates, Bahrain, Israel, Uruguay and Chile, have even started giving third doses, with the aim of prolonging the immunization of fully vaccinated people.



France, which will administer third doses from mid-September, is not very far from the head, with 126 injected doses per 100 inhabitants and 62% of its population fully vaccinated. It has far exceeded the United States (110 doses per 100 inhabitants, 52% fully vaccinated).

While most poor countries have now started to vaccinate, mainly thanks to the Covax mechanism (WHO, Gavi alliance and Cepi coalition), vaccination against Covid remains very unequal.

“High income” countries (as defined by the World Bank) administered an average of 111 doses per 100 inhabitants, “low income” countries only 2.4. However, the latter have stepped up their campaigns in recent weeks, especially with doses given by some rich countries.

On average in the world, 64 doses have been injected per 100 inhabitants.

Three countries have still not started their campaign: Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea.