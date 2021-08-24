More

    Flammarion denies the death of Michel Houellebecq

    Entertainment


    While the author of “Serotonin” was announced dead yesterday, Monday August 23, his publishing house denied this information to AFP.

    At the origin of this rumor, a fake account stamped Flammarion and deleted since. The latter announced in a tweet the disappearance of Michel Houellebecq. Except that contrary to what this fraudulent publication suggested, the author of “Elementary Particles” and of “Submission”, aged 65, is doing well.

    A truth that his publishing house obviously wanted to restore, and that it brought to the attention of AFP. An update quickly relayed by the media.

    The rumor now extinguished, it remains only to wait for his next and eighth novel, expected in January 2022, a few months before the presidential elections.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlea quarter of severe forms result from genetic or immunological abnormalities
    Next articlePalestinian teenager killed by Israeli army fire

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC