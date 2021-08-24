Flammarion denies the death of Michel Houellebecq

While the author of “Serotonin” was announced dead yesterday, Monday August 23, his publishing house denied this information to AFP.

At the origin of this rumor, a fake account stamped Flammarion and deleted since. The latter announced in a tweet the disappearance of Michel Houellebecq. Except that contrary to what this fraudulent publication suggested, the author of “Elementary Particles” and of “Submission”, aged 65, is doing well.

Flammarion editions @Ed_Flammarion confirm to AFP that the tweet below comes from a fake account with which they have nothing to do. In addition, the next novel by Michel Houellebecq should not be long. pic.twitter.com/mOPfZwU6r9 – Hugues Honoré (@hhonore) August 23, 2021



A truth that his publishing house obviously wanted to restore, and that it brought to the attention of AFP. An update quickly relayed by the media.

Flammarion editions @Ed_Flammarion confirmed to the#AFP that the tweet below is from a fake account with which they have nothing to do https://t.co/GteTKUkDf7 – AFP Factual (@AfpFactuel) August 23, 2021

The rumor now extinguished, it remains only to wait for his next and eighth novel, expected in January 2022, a few months before the presidential elections.