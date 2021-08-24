Foot – Economy: European clubs deprived of 2.5 billion euros in “match day” revenue

The result of an investigation carried out by the KPMG firm has cause for concern in the world of football. The behind closed doors measures in the five major European leagues over the last two seasons, due to the Covid pandemic, have deprived the clubs of 2.5 billion euros in “match day” revenue. From the spring of 2020, the competitions were suspended for a time and those which resumed ended the exercise in empty stadiums, reducing by 27% the number of matches with audiences over the 2019-2020 season in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France, explains the study.

The Bundesliga has been the most affected

This lead to “a significant drop of around € 500 million in cumulative match day revenue (ticketing, sponsors, merchandising, catering, editor’s note), to 1.9 billion “, she specifies. The impact was the strongest in the Bundesliga, the championship with the highest average of spectators per match in the world ( 42,000), with 157 million euros in losses for the 18 clubs, while Ligue 1, with an average attendance of 23,000 spectators per match, lost three times less (48 million).

League 1 “Payet’s gesture is unacceptable”: Estrosi accuses OM and charges Longoria-Sampaoli duo 2 HOURS AGO



Messi at PSG, what does that change for Mbappé?

At the club level, and in absolute terms, it is Barcelona and Real Madrid who have been the most injured, with 39 and 35 million losses. As a result, their revenues amounted to 136 million and 120 million euros. With the 2020-2021 season taking place almost entirely behind closed doors in the 5 countries, KPMG expects a cumulative loss of “more than 2 billion euros“on this financial year. The audit firm believes that the season which has just started will offer only partial recovery of these losses.

The regulatory frameworks are very different and are likely to change depending on the country, with England allowing full capacity stadiums while Spain only allows 40% attendance and Italian Serie A 50%. Other measures, such as the ban on the sale of food and drink in Spain could also have an impact on club revenues, as heavier protocols for entering stadiums and the necessary amenities will represent additional costs.

League 1 “My position was to intervene”: How Cobos avoided a Longoria-Rivère clash 3 HOURS AGO