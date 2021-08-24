Foot PSG – PSG: Messi in Reims, he requires a few minutes!

Returning late from vacation due to the Copa America but also to his huge imbroglio with FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is not yet fit to resume competition.

He was sidelined from the group for the trip to Brest, and took the opportunity to make an express return trip to Barcelona for the weekend. Time to dine with Neymar and Luis Suarez, which obviously did not go unnoticed. But here is already the Argentinian back for the resumption of training with PSG at Camp des Loges, with this time the will to do a full week and apply for a place in the group for the match in Reims, next Sunday. Physically, La Pulga impresses his teammates as the medical staff, who have no doubts about the ability of the former Barcelona to be fit at the end of the week. It will simply be fashionable not to rush this return to competition, just to avoid a physical glitch for a player who has cut for a long time.





Especially since the demands will quickly accelerate with Ligue 1 therefore, but also the Champions League in the background, and in the meantime, the recovery with the selection. Three games on the program in a few days in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in South America, which means that Lionel Messi will have work, including a shock against Brazil. However, the new number 30 of PSG intends to release his new jersey before heading to the country, and he thus asked his staff to offer him ” a few minutes Of playing time, according to Le Parisien. Suffice to say that it will probably be a small appearance, perhaps as a replacement, on the occasion of the match against Reims. Especially if players like Neymar, after Di Maria, find the field, Mauricio Pochettino will not want to excessively expose his offensive stars. Even if the injury and the unavailability for several weeks of Mauro Icardi open a free solution to the Parisian coach.